Mock Off-Season 2023: Pre-Free Agency Edition

The combine has come and gone. Most of the prospects at large have put their talents on display. There are still pro days and individual workouts, but for the most part it is time for scouting departments to really start putting together their plan. Carr is out of the running, which leaves our 1A option, Aaron Rodgers as our primary focus. How that plays out will determine how the rest of the offseason goes. For the purpose of this mock offseason, I will be awarding us Rodgers with a deal only JD could pull off. We will be giving GB our 43rd pick in 2023 and a conditional 2nd in 2024 that could become a 1st if Rodgers returns. If he retires, we get back a 2025 2nd. First let’s get into FA. All cap space estimates are based on effective cap which is our cap space - what it will cost for draft picks and practice squad.

Starting Effective Cap Space : -$5.5M

CUTS

Carl Lawson +$15.4M

Corey Davis +$10.5M

Braxton Berrios +$5M

Ashtyn Davis +$2.7M

Braden Mann +$1M

Craig James +$1M

Jimmy Moreland +$1M

Diontae Spencer +$1M

Hamsah Nasirildeen +$.9M

Dru Samia +$.9M

Eric Smith +$.9M

Malik Taylor +$.9M

Rodney Adams +$.9M

Chazz Surratt +$.9M

Chris Glaser +$.8M

Zane Lewis +$.8M

Marquiss Spencer +$.8M

Effective Cap Space : +$39.9M

RE-STRUCTURE

C.J. Mosley +$11.8M

D.J. Reed +$4.7M

John Franklin-Myers +$7M

Tyler Conklin +$2.6M

Effective Cap Space : +$66M

BRING BACK

Bryce Huff : -$4.5M

Quincy Williams -$3.5M

Greg Zuerlein : -$2.5M

Nate Herbig : -$2M

Nathan Shepherd -$1M

Effective Cap Space : +$52.5M

BRING IN

Jimmie Ward : -$10M

Ethan Pocic : -$8.5M

Greg Gaines -$6M

Robert Woods -$5.5M

Thomas Morstead : -$2.5M

Effective Cap Space : +$20M

TRADE

Aaron Rodgers -$20M

Effective Cap Space : $0

Extend

Quinnen Williams : +$6M

Effective Cap Space : +$6M

DRAFT

53 MAN ROSTER