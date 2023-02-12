Mock Off-Season 2023: Post Senior Bowl Edition

It’s the off-season, and all across the land, football fans are itching for the next big stand. Teams strategizing, and making moves. A roster so beautiful it’s in the Louvre. Free agency, the draft and OTAs, It’s all part of the plan to make the fans go cray. So sit back and enjoy the show, here’s my mock off-season. LET’S GO!!!

Now with the Senior Bowl in the books and the Super Bowl later today, we are on the precipice of the 1st domino falling. I have been timid in the past to include trades in my mock off-seasons, but trades might be the most important aspect of our off-season this year. I’ll include some cap estimates, cuts, restructures, extensions, signings and of course the draft. Please let me know what you would do differently.

Starting Effective Cap Space : -$4.9M

CUTS

Corey Davis : + $10.5M

Carl Lawson : +$15.4M

Duane Brown : +$9.7M (Post June 1st)

Braxton Berrios : +$5M

Bryce Hall : +$2.7M

Braden Mann : +$1M

New Effective Cap Space : +$39.4M

RE-STRUCTURE

C.J. Mosley : +$11.8M

John Franklin-Myers : +$7M

D.J. Reed : +$4.7M

New Effective Cap Space : +$62.9M

BRING BACK

Sheldon Rankins : -$4.5M

Kwon Alexander : -$2.1M

Greg Zuerlein : -$2.5M

Bryce Huff : -$4.5M

Nate Herbig : -$1M

New Effective Cap Space : +$48.3M

BRING IN

Thomas Morstead : -$1.2M

Jimmie Ward : -$7.2M

Kelvin Beachum : -$3.2M

Ethan Pocic : -$5.6M

Jakobi Meyers : -$8M

New Effective Cap Space : +$23.1M

TRADE

Rodgers : -$15.7M (2023 3rd and a 2024 Conditional 1st)

New Effective Cap Space : +$7.4M

Extend

Quinnen Williams : -$5M

New Effective Cap Space : +$2.4M

DRAFT

53 MAN ROSTER