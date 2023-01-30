Senior Bowl: Who To Watch

The Senior Bowl is top dog when it comes to college all-star games. Years ago it used to be a game where mostly mid to late round guys would play to boost their stock. More and more guys with 1st round praise have started to make their presence felt. It’s always a fun time. The real money is made during the week of practice. Pay extra attention to who the standouts are during this period. They say the draft starts in Mobile, and they aren’t wrong. Every year there are names added to the list of studs who 1st impressed scouts and coaches here at the Senior Bowl. Practices will take place between January 31 to February 2. The game will take place on the 4th at 2:30 EST. You can watch on NFL Network.

American Team

My Guys

S, JamMie Robinson, Florida State

IDL, Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

IDL, Byron Young, Alabama

LB, Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

LB, Dorian Williams, Tulane

IOL, Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OT, Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

OT, Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

OT, Darnell Wright, Tennessee

TE, Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

WR, Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR, Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR,Rashee Rice, SMU

National Team

My Guys

S, Sydney Brown, Illinois

S, Jartavius Martin, Illinois

S, Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

DL, KJ Henry, Clemson

DL, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

DL, Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

IDL, Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

LB, DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

LB, Daiyan Henley, Washington State

LB, Ivan Pace , Cincinnati

OT, Ryan Hayes, Michigan

OT, Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OT, Asim Richards, North Carolina

IOL, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OL, Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

RB, Chase Brown, Illinois

TE, Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska

WR, Elijah Higgins, Stanford