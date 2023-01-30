Senior Bowl: Who To Watch

The Senior Bowl is top dog when it comes to college all-star games. Years ago it used to be a game where mostly mid to late round guys would play to boost their stock. More and more guys with 1st round praise have started to make their presence felt. It’s always a fun time. The real money is made during the week of practice. Pay extra attention to who the standouts are during this period. They say the draft starts in Mobile, and they aren’t wrong. Every year there are names added to the list of studs who 1st impressed scouts and coaches here at the Senior Bowl. Practices will take place between January 31 to February 2. The game will take place on the 4th at 2:30 EST. You can watch on NFL Network.
American Team
My Guys
S, JamMie Robinson, Florida State
IDL, Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
IDL, Byron Young, Alabama
LB, Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
LB, Dorian Williams, Tulane
IOL, Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OT, Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
OT, Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
OT, Darnell Wright, Tennessee
TE, Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
WR, Nathaniel Dell, Houston
WR, Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
WR,Rashee Rice, SMU
National Team
My Guys
S, Sydney Brown, Illinois
S, Jartavius Martin, Illinois
S, Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
DL, KJ Henry, Clemson
DL, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
DL, Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
IDL, Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
LB, DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
LB, Daiyan Henley, Washington State
LB, Ivan Pace , Cincinnati
OT, Ryan Hayes, Michigan
OT, Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OT, Asim Richards, North Carolina
IOL, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OL, Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
RB, Chase Brown, Illinois
TE, Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska
WR, Elijah Higgins, Stanford
