College Football Viewing Guide/Game Threads: Bowl Games 12/31

The college season is winding down. These Bowl games give a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can do against better competition. It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, QB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Sugar Bowl - Alabama Vs. Kansas State, 12:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Alabama

*IDL, Byron Young, #47

IDL, Justin Eboigbe, #92

*S, Jordan Battle, #9

*S, Brian Branch, #14

S/SCB, Malachi Moore, #13

*LB, Henry To’oto’o, #10

TE, Cameron Latu, #81

IOL, Seth McLaughlin, #56

*IOL, Emil Ekiyor, #55

IOL, Javion Cohen, #70

*EDGE, Will Anderson, #31

*WR, Jermaine Burton, #3

WR, Tyler Harrell, #8

RB, Jahmyr Gibbs, #1

Kansas St

*OL, Cooper Beebe, #50

*RB, Deuce Vaughn, #22

*EDGE, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, #91

Music City Bowl - Iowa Vs. Kentucky, 12:00 PM/EST, ABC

Iowa

*DL, Lukas Van Ness, #91

*DL, Logan Lee, #85

*LB, Jack Campbell, #31

LB, Seth Benson, #44

LB, Jestin Jacobs, #5

*S, Quinn Schulte, #30

S, Kaevon Merriweather, #26

*TE, Sam LaPorta, #84

RB, Jirehl Brock, #21

Kentucky

IDL, Justin Rogers, #52

IOL, Tashawn Manning, #79

WR, Tayvion Robinson, #9

LB/EDGE, J.J. Weaver, #13

EDGE, Jordan Wright, #15

*RB, Chris Rodriguez, #24 - Sitting Out

QB, Will Levis, #7 - Sitting Out