College Football Viewing Guide/Game Threads: Bowl Games 12/29

The college season is winding down. These Bowl games give a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can do against better competition. It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, QB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Pinstripe Bowl- Syracuse Vs. Minnesota, 2:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Syracuse

*T, Matthew Bergeron, #60

*LB, Mikel Jones, #3

LB, Marlowe Wax, #2

LB/EDGE, Stefon Thompson, #7

*RB, Sean Tucker, #34

Minnesota

T, Quinn Carroll, #77

S, Jordan Howden, #23

*IOL, John Michael Schmitz, #60

LB, Mariano Sori-Marin, #55

IOL, Chuck Filiaga, #76

EDGE, Thomas Rush, #8

*WR, Chris Autman-Bell, #7 - Hurt

*RB, Mohamed Ibrahim, #24

Cheez-It bowl - Oklahoma Vs. Florida State, 5:30 PM/EST, ESPN

Oklahoma

T, Tyler Guyton, #60

*T, Anton Harrison, #71

IDL, Jalen Redmond, #31

S, Justin Broiles, #25

IOL, Andrew Raym, #73

LB, DaShaun White, #23

*WR, Marvin Mims, #17

WR, Theo Wease, #10

*EDGE, Reggie Grimes, #14

RB, Eric Gray, #0

Florida St

*S, Akeem Dent, #27

*S, Jammie Robinson, #10

LB, Tatum Bethune, #15

*LB, DJ Lundy, #46

TE, Camren McDonald, #87

IOL, Maurice Smith, #53

EDGE, Derrick McLendon, #9

*EDGE, Jared Verse, #5

WR, Johnny Wilson, #14

WR, Ontaria Wilson, #80

RB, Treshaun Ward, #8

RB, Trey Benson, #3

Alamo Bowl - Texas Vs. Washington, 9:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Texas

IDL, Alfred Collins, #95

*IDL, Keondre Coburn, #99

*IDL, Moro Ojomo, #98

*LB, DeMarvion Overshown, #0

TE, Jahleel Billingsley, #9

WR, Isaiah Neyor, #18

*RB, Bijan Robinson, #5

Washington

T, Troy Fautanu, #55

IDL, Tuli Letuligasenoa, #91

IOL, Henry Bainivalu, #66

S, Alex Cook, #5

LB, Alphonzo Tuputala, #11

*EDGE, Jeremiah Martin, #3

*EDGE, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, #58

WR, Jalen McMillan, #11