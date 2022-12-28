College Football Viewing Guide/Game Threads: Bowl Games 12/28

The college season is winding down. These Bowl games give a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can do against better competition. It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, QB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Military Bowl - UCF Vs. Duke, 2:00 PM/EST, ESPN

UCF

T, Tylan Grable, #71

T, Ryan Swoboda, #72

S, Jarvis Ware, #24

*IOL, Matthew Lee, #55

LB, Jason Johnson, #15

EDGE, Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, #33

RB, RJ Harvey, #22

Duke

*T, Graham Barton, #62

*S, Darius Joiner, #1

*IDL, DeWayne Carter, #90

WR, Jalon Calhoun, #5

EDGE, R.J. Oben, #94

Liberty Bowl - Kansas Vs. Arkansas, 5:30 PM/EST, ESPN

Kansas

*IOL, Mike Novitsky, #50

IDL, Caleb Sampson, #98

S, Kenny Logan Jr, #1

WR, Luke Grimm, #11

WR, Lawrence Arnold, #2

*EDGE, Lonnie Phelps, #47

Arkansas

T, Dalton Wagner, #78

*IOL, Ricky Stromberg, #51

*LB, Bumper Pool, #10

LB, Drew Sanders, #42

*S, Jalen Catalon, #1

S, Simeon Blair, #15

TE, Trey Knox, #7

IOL, Brady Latham, #62

IOL, Beaux Limmer, #55

WR, Jadon Haselwood, #9

Holiday Bowl - Oregon Vs. North Carolina, 8:00 PM/EST, FOX

Oregon

T/IOL, T.J. Bass, #56

*IOL, Alex Forsyth, #78

*IDL, Brandon Dorlus, #3

S/SCB, Jamal Hill, #19

*LB, Noah Sewell, #1

LB, Justin Flowe, #10

North Carolina

*T, Asim Richards, #72

IDL, Raymond Vohasek, #51

S, Giovanni Biggers, #27

S/SCB, Ja’Qurious Conley, #0

LB, Cedric Gray, #33

EDGE, Noah Taylor, #7

EDGE, Kaimon Rucker, #25

TE, Kamari Morales, #88

*WR, Josh Downs, #11

Texas Bowl - Texas Tech Vs. Ole Miss, 9:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Texas Tech

*DL, Tyree Wilson, #19

TE, Baylor Cupp, #88

RB, SaRodorick Thompson, #4

Ole Miss

T, Jeremy James, #78

*S, Isheem Young, #1

*S, AJ Finley, #21

LB, Troy Brown, #8

EDGE, Cedric Johnson, #2

WR, Jonathan Mingo, #1

WR, Malik Heath, #8

RB, Zach Evans, #6