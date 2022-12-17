College Football Viewing Guide/Game Threads: Bowl Games 12/17

The college season is winding down. These Bowl games give a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can do against better competition. It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, QB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Fenway bowl - Cincinnati Vs. Louisville, 11:00 AM/EST, ESPN

Cincinnati

S, Ja’von Hicks, #3

IDL, Jowon Briggs, #18

*LB, Ivan Pace, #00

*TE, Josh Whyle, #81

WR, Tyler Scott, #21

Louisville

T, Renato Brown, #56

*IOL, Caleb Chandler, #55

IOL, Bryan Hudson, #61

*EDGE, Yasir Abdullah, #22

*EDGE, YaYa Diaby, #6

WR, Tyler Hudson, #0

Las Vegas Bowl - Florida Vs. Oregon State, 2:30 PM/EST, ESPN

Florida

*QB, Anthony Richardson, #15

*IDL, Gervon Dexter, #9

S, Rashad Torrence, #22

S, Trey Dean, #0

IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, #54

*LB, Ventrell Miller, #51

*EDGE, Brenton Cox, #1

Oregon State

T, Joshua Gray, #67

*S, Kitan Oladapo, #28

S, Jaydon Grant, #3

IOL, Jake Levengood, #70

*TE, Luke Musgrave, #88 - Hurt

LA Bowl - Washington State Vs. Fresno State, 3:30 PM/EST, ABC

Washington St

T, Jarrett Kingston, #52

EDGE, Brennan Jackson, #80

WR, Donovan Ollie, #6

Fresno State

S, Evan Williams, #32

WR, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, #5

WR, Zane Pope, #2

*EDGE, David Perales, #99

QB, Jake Haener, #9

New Mexico Bowl - SMU Vs. BYU, 7:30 PM/EST, ABC

SMU

*T, Marcus Bryant, #52

IOL, Branson Hickman, #56

IOL, Jaylon Thomas, #71

*WR, Rashee Rice, #11

BYU

*T, Blake Freeland, #71

T, Campbell Barrington, #74

TE, Isaac Rex, #83

WR, Puka Nacua, #12

EDGE, Tyler Batty, #92

Frisco Bowl - North Texas Vs. Boise State, 9:15 PM/EST, ESPN

North Texas

S/CB, Quinn Whitlock, #7

WR, Roderic Burns, #14

WR, Jyaire Shorter, #16

Boise State

T, John Ojukwu, #70

IDL, Scott Matlock, #99

LB, DJ Schramm, #52

LB, Ezekiel Noa, #7

EDGE, George Tarlas, #44