College Football Viewing Guide/Game Threads: Bowl Games 12/16

The college season is winding down. These Bowl games give a great opportunity for prospects to show what they can do against better competition. It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, QB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Bahamas Bowl - Miami (Ohio) Vs. UAB, 11:30 AM/EST, ESPN

Miami (Ohio)

IDL, Fish McWilliams, #99

S, Michael Dowell, #21

WR, Mac Hippenhammer, #0

EDGE, Corey Suttle, #11

UAB

S, Grayson Cash, #12

WR, Trea Shropshire, #11

Cure Bowl - UTSA Vs. Troy, 3:00 PM/EST, ESPN

UTSA

*WR, Zakhari Franklin, #4

*WR, Joshua Cephus, #2

QB, Frank Harris, #0

Troy

S, Craig Slocum, #4

LB, Carlton Martial, #2

WR, Tez Johnson, #15

EDGE, Richard Jibunor, #9

QB, Gunnar Watson, #18