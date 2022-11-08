New York Jets Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, New York Jets games are carried on radio stations in New York and New Jersey. Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons call games each week for the Jets Radio Network, whose flagship station is ESPN Radio New York WEPN/98.7. Dan Graca and Greg Buttle host a pregame show which begins two hours before every Jets game.

Monday nights throughout the season at 10 p.m. Eastern, you can hear Inside the Jets Radio on ESPN Radio New York WEPN/98.7. Hosted by Dan Graca and Bart Scott, this show provides interviews with Jets players and other personnel breaking down the most recent game and the upcoming opponent.

Here’s a list of the stations where you can listen to Jets radio broadcasts.

Jets Radio Affiliates in New York

New York City - WEPN/98.7 FM

Garden City - WFME 92.7 FM (Spanish broadcast)

Mechanicsville - WTMM/104.5 FM

Jets Radio Affiliates in New Jersey

Manahawkin - WCHR/105.7