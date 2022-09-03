College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 1: Weekend

It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, RB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Buffalo Vs. Maryland, 12:00 PM EST, BTN

Buffalo

IDL, Daymond Williams, #95

LB, James Patterson, #8

LB/EDGE, Max Michel, #6

WR, Quian Williams, #3

Maryland

*T, Jaelyn Duncan, #71

T, Delmar Glaze, #74

LB, Durell Nchami, #30

LB, Ruben Hyppolite, #11

IOL, Delmar Glaze, #74

*WR, Rakim Jarrett, #5

*WR, Dontay Demus, #7

WR, Jacob Copeland, #2

North Carolina Vs. App St, 12:00 PM/EST, ESPNU

North Carolina

IDL, Raymond Vohasek, #51

S, Giovanni Biggers, #27

S/SCB, Ja’Qurious Conley, #0

*WR, Josh Downs, #11

App St

T, Cooper Hodges, #70

LB/EDGE, Nick Hampton, #9

IOL, Isaiah Helms, #54

RB, Nate Noel, #5

RB, Camerun Peoples, #6

Cincinnati Vs. Arkansas, 3:30 PM/EST, ESPN

Cincinnati

S, Ja’von Hicks, #3

LB, Ivan Pace, #0

LB, Deshawn Pace, #20

*TE, Josh Whyle, #81

TE, Leonard Taylor, #11

WR, Tyler Scott, #21

Arkansas

T, Dalton Wagner, #78

*IOL, Ricky Stromberg, #51

*LB, Bumper Pool, #10

LB, Drew Sanders, #42

*S, Jalen Catalon, #1

S, Simeon Blair, #15

TE, Trey Knox, #7

IOL, Brady Latham, #62

IOL, Beaux Limmer, #55

WR, Jadon Haselwood, #9

Oregon Vs. Georgia, 3:30 PM/EST, ABC

Oregon

*T/IOL, T.J. Bass, #56

*IOL, Alex Forsyth, #78

IDL, Brandon Dorlus, #3

S/SCB, Jamal Hill, #19

*LB, Noah Sewell, #1

LB, Justin Flowe, #10

Georgia

*T, Broderick Jones, #59

T, Warren McClendon, #70

*IDL, Jalen Carter, #88

IDL, Zion Logue, #96

*IOL, Sedrick Van Pran, #63

*S, Christopher Smith, #29

*S, Tykee Smith, #23

*TE, Arik Gilbert, #14

LB, M.J. Sherman, #8

*EDGE, Nolan Smith, #4

EDGE, Robert Beal, #33

WR, Dominick Blaylock, #8

WR, Kearis Jackson, #10

*RB, Kenny McIntosh, #6

RB, Kendall Milton, #2

Utah Vs. Florida, 7:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Utah

T, Braeden Daniels, #71

*TE, Dalton Kincaid, #86

*TE, Brant Kuithe, #80

LB, Mohamoud Diabate, #3

WR, Devaughn Vele, #17

RB, Tavion Thomas, #9

Florida

*IDL, Gervon Dexter, #9

S, Rashad Torrence, #22

S, Trey Dean, #0

IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, #54

*LB, Ventrell Miller, #51

*EDGE, Brenton Cox, #1

Notre Dame Vs. Ohio State, 7:30 PM/EST, ABC

Notre Dame

T, Josh Lugg, #75

*IOL, Jarrett Patterson, #55

IDL, Jayson Ademilola, #57

*S, Brandon Joseph, #16

S, Houston Griffith, #3

LB, Bo Bauer, #52

IOL, Zeke Correll, #52

*TE, Michael Mayer, #87

*EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, #7

EDGE, Rylie Mills, #99

RB, Chris Tyree, #25

Ohio State

*T, Dawand Jones, #79

*T/IOL, Paris Johnson, #77

IDL, Taron Vincent, #6

*S, Lathan Ransom, #12

S, Ronnie Hickman, #14

LB, Cody Simon, #30

LB, Palaie Gaoteote, #21

IOL, Luke Wypler, #53

IOL, Matthew Jones, #55

TE, Gee Scott, #88

*WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, #11

WR, Julian Fleming, #4

*EDGE, Zach Harrison, #9