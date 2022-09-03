College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 1: Weekend

It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, RB) ...
* Prospects who have caught my eye
Buffalo Vs. Maryland, 12:00 PM EST, BTN
Buffalo
IDL, Daymond Williams, #95
LB, James Patterson, #8
LB/EDGE, Max Michel, #6
WR, Quian Williams, #3
Maryland
*T, Jaelyn Duncan, #71
T, Delmar Glaze, #74
LB, Durell Nchami, #30
LB, Ruben Hyppolite, #11
IOL, Delmar Glaze, #74
*WR, Rakim Jarrett, #5
*WR, Dontay Demus, #7
WR, Jacob Copeland, #2
North Carolina Vs. App St, 12:00 PM/EST, ESPNU
North Carolina
IDL, Raymond Vohasek, #51
S, Giovanni Biggers, #27
S/SCB, Ja’Qurious Conley, #0
*WR, Josh Downs, #11
App St
T, Cooper Hodges, #70
LB/EDGE, Nick Hampton, #9
IOL, Isaiah Helms, #54
RB, Nate Noel, #5
RB, Camerun Peoples, #6
Cincinnati Vs. Arkansas, 3:30 PM/EST, ESPN
Cincinnati
S, Ja’von Hicks, #3
LB, Ivan Pace, #0
LB, Deshawn Pace, #20
*TE, Josh Whyle, #81
TE, Leonard Taylor, #11
WR, Tyler Scott, #21
Arkansas
T, Dalton Wagner, #78
*IOL, Ricky Stromberg, #51
*LB, Bumper Pool, #10
LB, Drew Sanders, #42
*S, Jalen Catalon, #1
S, Simeon Blair, #15
TE, Trey Knox, #7
IOL, Brady Latham, #62
IOL, Beaux Limmer, #55
WR, Jadon Haselwood, #9
Oregon Vs. Georgia, 3:30 PM/EST, ABC
Oregon
*T/IOL, T.J. Bass, #56
*IOL, Alex Forsyth, #78
IDL, Brandon Dorlus, #3
S/SCB, Jamal Hill, #19
*LB, Noah Sewell, #1
LB, Justin Flowe, #10
Georgia
*T, Broderick Jones, #59
T, Warren McClendon, #70
*IDL, Jalen Carter, #88
IDL, Zion Logue, #96
*IOL, Sedrick Van Pran, #63
*S, Christopher Smith, #29
*S, Tykee Smith, #23
*TE, Arik Gilbert, #14
LB, M.J. Sherman, #8
*EDGE, Nolan Smith, #4
EDGE, Robert Beal, #33
WR, Dominick Blaylock, #8
WR, Kearis Jackson, #10
*RB, Kenny McIntosh, #6
RB, Kendall Milton, #2
Utah Vs. Florida, 7:00 PM/EST, ESPN
Utah
T, Braeden Daniels, #71
*TE, Dalton Kincaid, #86
*TE, Brant Kuithe, #80
LB, Mohamoud Diabate, #3
WR, Devaughn Vele, #17
RB, Tavion Thomas, #9
Florida
*IDL, Gervon Dexter, #9
S, Rashad Torrence, #22
S, Trey Dean, #0
IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, #54
*LB, Ventrell Miller, #51
*EDGE, Brenton Cox, #1
Notre Dame Vs. Ohio State, 7:30 PM/EST, ABC
Notre Dame
T, Josh Lugg, #75
*IOL, Jarrett Patterson, #55
IDL, Jayson Ademilola, #57
*S, Brandon Joseph, #16
S, Houston Griffith, #3
LB, Bo Bauer, #52
IOL, Zeke Correll, #52
*TE, Michael Mayer, #87
*EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, #7
EDGE, Rylie Mills, #99
RB, Chris Tyree, #25
Ohio State
*T, Dawand Jones, #79
*T/IOL, Paris Johnson, #77
IDL, Taron Vincent, #6
*S, Lathan Ransom, #12
S, Ronnie Hickman, #14
LB, Cody Simon, #30
LB, Palaie Gaoteote, #21
IOL, Luke Wypler, #53
IOL, Matthew Jones, #55
TE, Gee Scott, #88
*WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, #11
WR, Julian Fleming, #4
*EDGE, Zach Harrison, #9
