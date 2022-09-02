College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 1: Friday

It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, RB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Western Michigan Vs. Michigan St, 7:00 PM/EST, ESPN

Western Michigan

LB, Corvin Moment, #20

IOL, Jacob Gideon, #77

EDGE, Marshawn Kneeland, #94

RB, Sean Tyler, #9

Michigan St

*IDL, Jacob Slade, #64

S, Xavier Henderson, #3

LB, Jacoby Windmon, #4

WR, Jayden Reed, #1

EDGE, Khris Bogle, #2

RB, Jalen Berger, #8

Illinois Vs. Indiana, 8:00 PM/EST, FS1

Illinois

T, Alex Palczewski, #63

WR, Isaiah Williams, #1

RB, Chase Brown, #2

Indiana

T, Luke Haggard, #70

S, Devon Matthews, #1

LB, Cam Jones, #4

RB, Shaun Shivers, #2

TCU Vs. Colorado, 10:00 PM/EST, ESPN

TCU

*IOL, Steve Avila, #79

*WR, Quentin Johnston, #1

WR, Taye Barber, #4

EDGE, Dylan Horton, #98

Colorado

IDL, Terrance Lang, #54

IOL, Colby Pursell, #65