College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 1: Friday

It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, RB) ...
* Prospects who have caught my eye
Western Michigan Vs. Michigan St, 7:00 PM/EST, ESPN
Western Michigan
LB, Corvin Moment, #20
IOL, Jacob Gideon, #77
EDGE, Marshawn Kneeland, #94
RB, Sean Tyler, #9
Michigan St
*IDL, Jacob Slade, #64
S, Xavier Henderson, #3
LB, Jacoby Windmon, #4
WR, Jayden Reed, #1
EDGE, Khris Bogle, #2
RB, Jalen Berger, #8
Illinois Vs. Indiana, 8:00 PM/EST, FS1
Illinois
T, Alex Palczewski, #63
WR, Isaiah Williams, #1
RB, Chase Brown, #2
Indiana
T, Luke Haggard, #70
S, Devon Matthews, #1
LB, Cam Jones, #4
RB, Shaun Shivers, #2
TCU Vs. Colorado, 10:00 PM/EST, ESPN
TCU
*IOL, Steve Avila, #79
*WR, Quentin Johnston, #1
WR, Taye Barber, #4
EDGE, Dylan Horton, #98
Colorado
IDL, Terrance Lang, #54
IOL, Colby Pursell, #65
