College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 1: Thursday

It is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted come April 2023. As of right now, I see these positions as our positions of need. I’ll include positions we where we need starters or depth. (Starters - T, C, IDL, S) (Depth - TE, WR, G, EDGE, RB) ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Central Michigan Vs. Oklahoma St, 7:00 PM/EST, FS1

Central Michigan

WR, Dallas Dixon, #6

* RB, Lew Nichols, #7

Oklahoma St

T, Cole Birmingham, #67

WR, Brennan Presley, #80

EDGE, Brock Martin, #9

EDGE, Tyler Lacy, #89

IOL, Hunter Woodard, #70

West Virginia Vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 PM/EST, ESPN

West Virginia

*IDL, Dante Stills, #55

IOL, Zach Frazier, #54

IOL, Doug Nester, #72

RB, Lyn-J Dixon, #23

Pittsburgh

T, Carter Warren, #77

T/IOL, Gabe Houy, #57

*IDL/EDGE, Calijah Kancey, #8

LB, SirVocea Dennis, #7

S, Brandon Hill, #9

WR, Konata Mumpfield, #14

WR, Jared Wayne, #5

IOL, Jake Kradel, #53

*EDGE, Habakkuk Baldonado, #87

RB, Israel Abanikanda, #2

Penn St Vs. Purdue, 8:00 PM/EST, FOX

Penn St

T/G, Caedan Wallace, #79

S, Ji’Ayir Brown, #16

TE, Theo Johnson, #84

*WR, Mitchell Tinsley, #5

*WR, Parker Washington, #3

EDGE, Adisa Isaac, #20

EDGE, Nick Tarburton, #46

Purdue

S/CB, Cory Trice, #23

LB, Jalen Graham, #6