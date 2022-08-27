College Football Viewing Guild/Game Threads: Week 0

We’re back baby! This off-season has felt particularly long this year. Today we get our first taste of meaningful football. The long road to the 2023 NFL Draft starts today. The best teams will build through the draft. After 2 amazing drafts in a row, it is time to get familiar with the guys who could be drafted for a 3rd straight banger of a draft. As of right now, I see these positions as positions of need as far as starters or depth. T, C, IDL, LB, S, TE, WR ...

* Prospects who have caught my eye

Nebraska Vs. Northwestern, 12:30 PM/EST, FOX

Nebraska

OT/IOL, Turner Corcoran, #69

WR, Trey Palmer, #3

Northwestern

*OT, Peter Skoronski, #77

OT, Ethan Wiederkehr, #76

IDL, Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99

S, Coco Azema, #0

Wyoming Vs. Illinois, 4:00 PM/EST, BTN

Wyoming

OT, Frank Crum, #75

*IDL, Cole Godbout, #94

LB, Easton Gibbs, #28

Illinois

S, Sydney Brown, #30

OT, Alex Palczewski, #63

WR, Isaiah Williams, #1