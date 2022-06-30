Pre-Training Camp 53 Man Projection

It’s that time of year again friends. A time where we are forced to acknowledge interests outside of our beloved Jets. The news is sparse. In fact there is rarely any good news in these times so no news is good news. I like to take this time to really dive into the roster and siphon out what our week one 53 man roster might look like.

Practice Squad Potential

Conor McDermott - Besides being our best TE last year, McDermott was forced to be our primary backup. I don’t think that roles suits him. He knows the system, so he is worth keeping around.

Lawrence Cager - If we had one more roster spot available, it would probably go to Cager. After impressing everyone at minicamp, he has shown that the transition to TE is where he will be valued. If we can stash him on the PS, it will be a win.

Ty Johnson - Johnson had a lot of hype going into 2021, but fell well short of those expectations. With that said, his 2nd year in the system could be the time he needed to find his groove. Some team might snatch him up, but if we can get him on the PS, we would have a reliable 4th option.

Calvin Jackson - Jackson is a nice developmental guy that didn’t look out of place in minicamp.

Bradlee Anae - Anae is a pass rusher I really liked coming out of college. You can’t teach explosive speed. We have a nice stable of power rushers with Lawson, JJ and Clemons. We could use more speed in the wings.

Marcell Harris - Harris is another safety turned LBer who can add some PS depth while we wait for our other safety turned LBer (Sherwood) to come back from injury

Isaiah Dunn - Dunn was one of the highest paid UDFA signings last year. While he didn’t wow anyone in games, he looked like he had enough talent to incubate for the future.

Will Parks - Safety was a revolving door last year. We threw these guys against the wall to see who could stick. Pinnock looks primed to be the best of that group, but Will Parks showed a lot of potential as well

Elijah Riley - Like Parks, Riley was thrown into a tough situation last year and made the most of it. I would like to keep him around if possible.

Free Agent Signings

Riley Reiff - Reiff has a nice 10 + year career and has played left and right tackle. He might be at the point in his career where he can collect a paycheck being a primary backup. I can think of much worse options to backup Fant and more importantly Becton.

Kwon Alexander - Our LBer depth is a disaster right now. Behind our starters, we have next to nothing in terms of experience and talent. Kwon has a lot of experience in Saleh’s flavor of defense. He would be a vet presence, with a lot of knowledge to pass on to the younger folks.