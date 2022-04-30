The Best Of The Rest (Day 3)

Day 2 brought even more studs into the Jets stable. I have seen people comparing this Jets draft so far to people fantasy mock drafts. I would argue it has been better than anyone’s fantasy scenario. Some much improvement already, and we aren’t even done. We move onto day 3 where we will see rounds 4 through 7. There is still so much talent left on the board. Unfortunately, as it stands now, we only have 2 more picks (Picks 111-117). I also would not be surprised if JD trades back into the draft at some point. Here is the best of the rest.

LB, Damone Clark, LSU

We still very much need some LBer depth. Clark offers a lot of athleticism to the position and isn’t a liability in coverage.

IDL, Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey impressed at the Senior Bowl with his plus athleticism and ability to penetrate. We need better depth along our IDL.

OL, Zach Tom, Wake Forest

We need OL depth bad. Outside of our starters, there really isn’t much behind them. Tom is a stud that surpassed that allusive 4.47 short shuttle mark. One of the best indicators of success for an OL prospect. Tom can play all 5 positions along the line.

WR, Romeo Doubs, Nevada

I am very surprised to see Doubs still available. Romeo offers a well rounded portfolio that would add great depth behind our top guys.

WR, Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Austin is a thunderbolt with an incredible football IQ. He would add some serious speed and talent to this WR room. He could even take the return job from Berrios.

OL, Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Another o-lineman who ran a sub 4.47 short shuttle. These athletes along the line cannot be ignored.

Notable Mentions

WR, Khalil Shakir, BOISE STATE

WR, Erik Ezukanma, TEXAS TECH

WR, Kyle Philips, UCLA

OL, Cade Mays TENNESSEE

OL, Jamaree Salyer, GEORGIA

OL, Cordell Volson, NORTH DAKOTA STATE

C, James Empey, BYU

IDL, Matthew Butler, TENNESSEE

DL, Demetrius Taylor, APPALACHIAN STATE

DB, Coby Bryant, CINCINNATI

DB, Tariq Woolen, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

DB, Damarri Mathis PITTSBURGH