The Best Of The Rest

That was a hell of a 1st night. The cojones Joe Douglas has to have to possibly value JJ higher than KT and still wait to take JJ. It takes incredible amounts of resolve and fortitude. If things start to pan out with Zach, the tides will have officially turned. If you are a draft nut like myself, you were probably tossing and turning in bed thinking about tonight. Here is a short list of the top guys that can be in play today.

LB, Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is the prized hog at the top of day 2. I don’t expect him to be around long, so we possibly have to move up to get him. Dean would offer us a lot of range and grit in the middle of our defense. Let’s face it, our LBer depth isn’t great. This would be a welcome move to many.

RB, Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall sits atop my RB rankings for this year. I don’t think taking Hall is out of the question here. Even though we have Carter, a RB room’s depth is its greatest asset. Hall and Carter would make an incredible 1-2 punch. Does JD value the position enough to take Hall this early? We shall see.

DB, Jalen Pitre, Baylor

I am going to throw out what I think Joe is prioritizing and just go with a top safety prospect that can fill many roles. Prior to the draft I would never think JD would prioritize CB over EDGE and yet he did. With Pitre I wouldn’t expect him to prioritize a utility DB when he already has Whitehead and needs someone who is more of a centerfielder. That’s not to say Pitre can’t do this, it’s just not where his skills are best suited. With that said, Pitre is the kind of pest that would drive offenses crazy.

IDL, Travis Jones, UConn

Douglas could be looking to put the finishing touches on the DLine here. Our 3rd biggest need at this point is another starting IDL to put alongside Q on early downs. Travis Jones is incredibly athletic for his size and is a stud against the run. He wasn’t asked to sell out to the QB often, but has the ability to penetrate. This wouldn’t be a sexy pick, but it would fill a need.

WR, Christian Watson, NDSU

Yeah, we got Wilson at 10, but that doesn’t mean we are done giving Zach weapons. It might be a glutinous take to have, but you really can’t have enough WR talent. Watson could be too good to pass up here. His size and speed combo give him an incredibly high ceiling. This offense could possibly use a little more speed.

EDGE, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Like WR, EDGE is not really the most pressing need. With that said, the value here is incredible. Ebiketie is my EDGE 4 and for good reason. His length, bend and just general athleticism make him a very intriguing pick if he is there. The pass rush will still be the main driver on defense, so running deep with pass rushing talent wouldn’t be crazy.

Notable Mentions

WR, George Pickens, Georgia

LB, Christian Harris, Alabama

DL, Logan Hall, Houston

IDL, Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

TE, Jelani Woods, Virginia

IOL, Zach Tom, Wake Forest

S, Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

S, Kerby Joseph, Illinois