Matt’s Top 10 Positional Rankings: Offense

General Managers rarely give us fans a glimpse into their most coveted positional rankings. Here are my positional rankings for offense. QB has been excluded. Please feel free to post your own rankings below.

**Red Flag

*Hurt

WR

Chris Olave, Ohio State Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Jameson Williams, Alabama* Drake London, USC Christian Watson, NDSU George Pickens, Georgia Romeo Doubs, Nevada Jahan Dotson, Penn State Treylon Burks, Arkansas Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

RB

Breece Hall, Iowa State Kenneth Walker, Michigan State Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Jerome Ford, Cincinnati Zamir White, Georgia Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama Dameon Pierce, Florida Kyren Williams, Notre Dame James Cook, Georgia Rachaad White, Arizona State

TE

Trey McBride, Colorado State Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina Jelani Woods, Virginia Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State Cade Otton, Washington Greg Dulcich, UCLA Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Cole Turner, Nevada Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State Derrick Deese, San Jose State

OT

Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State Charles Cross, Mississippi State Evan Neal, Alabama Tyler Smith, Tulsa Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan Trevor Penning,Northern Iowa Abraham Lucas, Washington State Zach Tom, Wake Forest Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

IOL