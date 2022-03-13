2022 Jets Mock Off Season: Pre-Free Agency Edition

We are on the eve of the legal tampering period to free agency. A lot of deals will get informally ironed out in during this time. To say Joe Douglas needs to be an active participant in free agency is an understatement. As far as re-signing people goes, JD got the ball rolling by bringing back Joyner on a one year deal. I’ll take it from there.

Cuts

Greg Van Roten

Ryan Griffin

Blake Cashman

Bring Back

(T) Morgan Moses

(K) Eddy Pineiro

(WR) Braxton Berrios

(QB) Mike White

(CB) Javelin Guidry

(TE) Tyler Kroft

Signings

(RG) Austin Corbett

(RB) J.D. McKissic

(TE) Maxx Williams

(WR) DJ Chark

(S) Justin Reid

(LB) Foyesade Oluokun

(IDL) BJ Hill

(QB) Josh Johnson

Draft

Round 1 Pick 4

EDGE, Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

With our offensive line all settled, I want to stay in the trenches and take an EDGE. Johnson checks all the boxes for a top tier EDGE. At 6’5”/260, Jermaine is very athletic and strong at the point of attack. His quick twitch ability and length allow him to dominate as a 3 down EDGE. If I am taking a top 10 EDGE, I would want them to be a 3 down guy and not just a specialist. The only arguments against him going this high are his age and his lack of production prior to 2021. We shouldn’t worry about either. He still has a lot of tread on those tires and EDGE rushers last well into their mid 30s. We can get 3 contracts/10+ years of him being a top tier EDGE. JJ was buried on that talented Georgia roster, but he made good on the chances he was given. His flashes were hard not to see when he was on the field for the Bulldogs. After the combine, there is now no questioning JJ’s elite traits.

Round 1 Pick 10

CB, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

In 2021, CB was one of our youngest positions. To many people’s surprise, the young group played very well considering. Hall and Carter have solidified CB 1 and SCB. Echols was hit or miss in his 1st year, but had flashes of what he could be. I am all for bringing in competition for him. Worst case scenario, we have depth now on the outside. If we want a CB, lets aim for the guy who is arguably CB1. I was debating with myself on who would be more likely to be there at 10, Sauce or JJ. In the end, EDGE is more sought after. If there is a run on EDGE rushers in the top 10, it will probably push a guy like Sauce back. There is also a chance neither are around by 10. Go with the premium position 1st (JJ at 4) and hope for the best at 10. Could always go WR here is Sauce is gone.

Round 2 Pick 35

WR, Chris Olave, Ohio State

The free agency WR market dried up fast. This meant anyone left was going to be severely overpaid. This isn’t something JD wants to do. We were able to get a bargain in the form of DJ Chark who could have a big bounce back. Berrios will test the market, but will soon learn that no one views him as a starter. Enter Chris Olave. Wilson gets a lot of the praise, but Olave is still very much a stud. Olave has the perfect mix of speed, fluidity and reliable hands. JD got lucky with Moore dropping to the 2nd last year, so I don’t think it is too wild to think Olave could as well. In our flavor of offense, he could do very well

Round 2 Pick 42

S, Lewis Cine, Georgia

After signing Justin Reid in free agency, we can now look to giving him a wingman. Cine is a do everything kind of safety. He is without a doubt one of the best athletes at the position. He’s not just a guy who just tests well. He plays every bit as athletic has his numbers say. Reid, Cine, Joyner and Davis would round out an improved safety group.

Round 3 Pick 69

TE, Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

We are going into this off season with TE being the positional group with the biggest void of talent. A total revamp is needed. Maxx Williams and Kroft offer a lot of value as vets. With those two signed, we have an ok base to build on. This year’s TE class might not have a surefire god like Pitts, but it has a solid group that could produce quality TEs well into the 5th and 6th round. For our first TE taken, I am taking a hometown guy who grew up as a Jets fan. He is also a dynamic TE who can play inline or split outside.

Round 3 Pick 73

LB, Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

When it comes to molding LBers into gods, I have the utmost confidence in the Jets’ coaches. Chenal checks all the boxes for Saleh as a guy he can shape into his next LB stud project. He is a tackling machine with the athleticism numbers to back it up. A 6.84 3 cone and 3.94 short shuttle will make Chenal a prize pick. The question is how far will he climb.

Round 4 Pick 109

IOL, Cole Strange, Chatanooga

A theme for this draft is grabbing starters and players who can develop into starters in the near future. Feeney and LDT were forced into the starting lineup and played admirably. Neither of them have any long-term value on this team. If any are brought back it will be on a limited contract and just as a #2 or #3 option. Enter Cole Strange. A small school guy who plays big. He has the perfect tools for our scheme with his strength and movement skills. When up against better talent in the Senior Bowl or even Kentucky, Strange did not falter. He was even asked to move inside to center and didn’t miss a beat. He can be an instant improvement to Feeney and can be our long-term option at C if the team wants to move on from CMG.

Round 4 Pick 115

RB, Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama

Carter and Coleman are both very capable speed backs who have shown their value in this offense in 2021. What we don’t have is a power back. Carter and Coleman are very capable backs but they are not the best options in short yardage situations. We were routinely denied on these plays. Robinson is latest hammer back from a long line of Crimson Tide backs. He has the ability to take over a game and punish anyone who dares to step up and tackle him. MLF’s offense takes advantage of players’ versatility. Robinson is also no slouch as a receiver. Having that ability as a power back can be lucrative.

Round 5 Pick 145

TE, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

With such a deep TE class, it would be a shame to only take one. And again, this position group needs a complete remodel. Ferguson would be a great addition to this group. Like Ruckert, Ferguson is a dynamic TE that can cause havoc as a run blocker, but also stretch the defense as a receiver. Coming into this year I really wanted to see if Ferguson could improve his hands. He did this and more. With only 1 drop this year, He had a drop% of 2.1%. That would be very good for a WR never mind a TE. He has good body control and strong hands to make the tough catches. Mix that with decent explosion and speed and he can also attack downfield.

Round 5 Pick 145

IOL/T, Zach Tom, Wake Forest

We need more depth along the OL. If 2021 has shown us anything it is the value of depth. Even if we bring Moses back, we should have depth behind him. Tom also has experience inside as a C. His positional fluidity will be valuable. Zach hit all the markers at the combine to put him on a short list of studs.

53 Man Roster: