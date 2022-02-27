2022 Jets Mock Off Season: Pre-Combine Edition

With the combine days away, it is time to get my first official mock offseason out there. In years past I mainly kept it to just a mock draft, but mock drafts without the context of free agency are pointless. There is nothing that influences the draft more than free agency. Since this is my first one, there will be a lot of draft moves that may seem like reaches now. That’s fine, they might not after the combine. After next week, there will be a lot of prospects gaining and losing momentum.

Cuts

Greg Van Roten

Ryan Griffin

Blake Cashman

Re-Sign

(T) Morgan Moses

(RB) Tevin Coleman

(K) Eddy Pineiro

(WR) Braxton Berrios

(QB) Mike White

(CB) Javelin Guidry

Signings

(RG) Austin Corbett

(TE) David Njoku

(WR) Chris Godwin

(S) Justin Reid

(LB) De’Vondre Campbell

(QB) Josh Johnson

Draft

Round 1 Pick 4

EDGE, Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

With our offensive line all settled, I want to stay in the trenches and take an EDGE. Johnson checks all the boxes for a top tier EDGE. At 6’5”/260, Jermaine is very athletic and strong at the point of attack. His quick twitch ability and length allow him to dominate as a 3 down EDGE. If I am taking a top 10 EDGE, I would want them to be a 3 down guy and not just a specialist. The only arguments against him going this high are his age and his lack of production prior to 2021. We shouldn’t worry about either. He still has a lot of tread on those tires and EDGE rushers last well into their mid 30s. We can get 3 contracts/10+ years of him being a top tier EDGE. JJ was buried on that talented Georgia roster, but he made good on the chances he was given. His flashes were hard not to see when he was on the field for the Bulldogs.

Trade

Round 1 Pick 16

LB, Nakobe Dean, Georgia

I love CJ as the leader of our defense, but his time here isn’t long. It is very possible that they try and move on after this upcoming season. It is time to start cooking his eventual replacement. There is no LBer in this class that I am more excited about than Nakobe Dean. He is a ball of energy that flourishes in all aspects of the game. It doesn’t matter if he is dropping into coverage, or showing his blazing fast closing speed, he is the total package. People will point to his size as a negative but it has never stopped him from dominating, even against the top talent. For 2022, Campbell, CJ, and Dean would make a formidable middle of our defense. Sherwood and Q would make great depth.

Round 2 Pick 35

IDL, Travis Jones, UConn

Our defensive rebuild continues at the start of day 2. JD and Saleh love the guys in the trenches, and so much of our defense’s success depends on our D-Line. I know most Jets fans are allergic to early picks being used on IDL, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is a huge need. Right now our only 3 down IDL is Quinnen Williams. Sheldon Rankins and JFM are rotational 3rd down guys. Travis offers us a 3 down stud who can push the middle with pressure and destroy open gaps. I don’t think people need reminding of how bad our run defense was last season.

Round 2 Pick 38

WR, Christian Watson, N. Dakota St

Our top 4 WRs right now looks like this. Moore, Godwin, CD and Berrios. Mims can’t be relied upon to be depth. We must draft more depth, with an eye to the future if we decide to move on from CD after this upcoming year. Watson is leaving Fargo as one of the most decorated receivers to attend NDSU. These honors were well deserved. Let’s put the Senior Bowl hype aside and just look at what he brings to the table. Watson has the trifecta when it comes to size, speed and route running. He can use his big frame to win contested catches. Just as well as he uses his speed/fluidity to create separation. He could develop into the perfect X receiver.

Round 2 Pick 51

S, Jalen Pitre, Baylor

After signing Justin Reid in free agency, we can now look to giving him a wingman. Pitre is a do everything kind of safety. An incredibly fluid player that distinguished himself by doing any and everything he was asked to do. Deep single high safety? He can do it. Cover 2? He can do it. Man coverage in the slot? He can do it. Hard hitting box safety? He can do it. He reminds me a lot of the Honey Badger. He plays with a gravitational energy that is contagious to the payers around him.

Round 3 Pick 69

TE, Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

We are going into this off season with TE being the positional group with the biggest void of talent. A total revamp is needed. David Njoku offers a lot of value as starting vet. Throw in Kenny Yeboah who had some flashes last year and you have an ok base to build on. This year’s TE class might not have a surefire god like Pitts, but it has a solid group that could produce quality TEs well into the 5th and 6th round. For our first TE taken, I am taking a hometown guy who grew up as a Jets fan. He is also a dynamic TE who can play inline or split outside.

Round 4 Pick 109

CB, Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

In 2021, CB was one of our youngest positions. To many people’s surprise, the young group played very well considering. Hall and Carter have solidified CB 1 and SCB. Echols was hit or miss in his 1st year, but had flashes of what he could be. I am all for bringing in competition for him. Worst case scenario, we have depth now on the outside. Taylor won’t blow anyone away with any one aspect of his game, but he does everything well. A well rounded CB that is reliable. He is scheme diverse and can step up to the plate in press/off man and in zone coverage.

Round 4 Pick 115

IOL, Cole Strange, Chatanooga

A theme for this draft is grabbing starters and players who can develop into starters in the near future. Feeney and LDT were forced into the starting lineup and played admirably. Neither of them have any long-term value on this team. If any are brought back it will be on a limited contract and just as a #2 or #3 option. Enter Cole Strange. A small school guy who plays big. He has the perfect tools for our scheme with his strength and movement skills. When up against better talent in the Senior Bowl or even Kentucky, Strange did not falter. He was even asked to move inside to center and didn’t miss a beat. He can be an instant improvement to Feeney and can be our long-term option at C if the team wants to move on from CMG.

Round 4 Pick 122

RB, Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama

Carter and Coleman are both very capable speed backs who have shown their value in this offense in 2021. What we don’t have is a power back. Carter and Coleman are very capable backs but they are not the best options in short yardage situations. We were routinely denied on these plays. Robinson is latest hammer back from a long line of Crimson Tide backs. He has the ability to take over a game and punish anyone who dares to step up and tackle him. MLF’s offense takes advantage of players’ versatility. Robinson is also no slouch as a receiver. Having that ability as a power back can be lucrative.

Round 5 Pick 145

TE, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

With such a deep TE class, it would be a shame to only take one. And again, this position group needs a complete remodel. Ferguson would be a great addition to this group. Like Ruckert, Ferguson is a dynamic TE that can cause havoc as a run blocker, but also stretch the defense as a receiver. Coming into this year I really wanted to see if Ferguson could improve his hands. He did this and more. With only 1 drop this year, He had a drop% of 2.1%. That would be very good for a WR never mind a TE. He has good body control and strong hands to make the tough catches. Mix that with decent explosion and speed and he can also attack downfield.

Round 5 Pick 145

IOL/T, Cade Mays, Tennessee

We need more depth along the OL. If 2021 has shown us anything it is the value of depth. Even if we bring Moses back, we should have depth behind him. Mays also has experience inside as a G. His positional fluidity will be valuable. In addition strength and movement skills, Cade plays with a mean edge. He would fit right in with this bully OL.

53 Man Roster: