HBCU Legacy Bowl: Viewing Guide/Game Thread

Last but not least in this year’s All-Star Game cycle, is the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Athletes from HBCUs have historically been underrepresented in the pre draft process. In this inaugural showdown, we will have a lot of talent showcasing their skills for all to see. Here are a handful of prospects to keep an eye on today. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.
How to watch - NFL Network - 4:00 PM EST
Offense
RB, Isaiah Totten, North Carolina Central
RB, Calil Wilkins, Bowie State
WR, Marquis McClain, Southern
WR, Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central
IOL, Jalen Powell, Norfolk State
OT, Jay Jackson-Williams, Florida A&M
OT, Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
Defense
IDL, Savion Williams, Florida A&M
IDL, Antwan Owens, Jackson State
IDL, Christian Clark, Alabama State
EDGE, Chris Myers, Norfolk State
EDGE, Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State
LB, Keonte Hampton, Jackson State
CB, Trey Giles, Miles College
