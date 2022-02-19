HBCU Legacy Bowl: Viewing Guide/Game Thread

Last but not least in this year’s All-Star Game cycle, is the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Athletes from HBCUs have historically been underrepresented in the pre draft process. In this inaugural showdown, we will have a lot of talent showcasing their skills for all to see. Here are a handful of prospects to keep an eye on today. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.

How to watch - NFL Network - 4:00 PM EST

Offense

RB, Isaiah Totten, North Carolina Central

RB, Calil Wilkins, Bowie State

WR, Marquis McClain, Southern

WR, Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central

IOL, Jalen Powell, Norfolk State

OT, Jay Jackson-Williams, Florida A&M

OT, Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M

Defense

IDL, Savion Williams, Florida A&M

IDL, Antwan Owens, Jackson State

IDL, Christian Clark, Alabama State

EDGE, Chris Myers, Norfolk State

EDGE, Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

LB, Keonte Hampton, Jackson State

CB, Trey Giles, Miles College