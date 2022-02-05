Senior Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

It’s a very special time of year. A time when the best seniors in college football get together to showcase their skills against other All Stars. The big three I will be covering are the East/West Shrine Game, The Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Today we have the Senior Bowl. This is the Super Bowl of All Star Games. A lot prospects will make money today. Here are 10 prospects for each team, on each side of the ball, to keep an eye on today. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.
How to watch - NFL Network - 2:30 PM EST
National Team
Defense
CB, Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
CB, Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
S, Jalen Pitre, Baylor
EDGE, Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
EDGE, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
EDGE, Boye Mafe, Minnesota
IDL, Travis Jones, Connecticut
LB, Jesse Luketa, Penn State
LB, Chad Muma, Wyoming
LB, Troy Andersen, Montana State
Offense
IOL, Zion Johnson, Boston College
IOL, Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OT, Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
OT, Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
OT, Abraham Lucas, Washington State
TE, Trey McBride, Colorado State
TE, Cole Turner, Nevada
TE, Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
WR, Romeo Doubs, Nevada
WR, Christian Watson, North Dakota State
American Team
Defense
CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn
CB, Derion Kendrick, Georgia
CB, Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
CB, Tariq Woolen, UTSA
IDL, Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
IDL, Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
EDGE, Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
EDGE, Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
LB, D’Marco Jackson, App State
LB, Channing Tindall, Georgia
Offense
IOL, Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
IOL, Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
IOL, Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
OT, Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
RB, Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama
TE, Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
TE, Greg Dulcich, UCLA
WR, Calvin Austin III, Memphis
WR, Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
WR, Danny Gray, SMU
