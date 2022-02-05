Senior Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

It’s a very special time of year. A time when the best seniors in college football get together to showcase their skills against other All Stars. The big three I will be covering are the East/West Shrine Game, The Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Today we have the Senior Bowl. This is the Super Bowl of All Star Games. A lot prospects will make money today. Here are 10 prospects for each team, on each side of the ball, to keep an eye on today. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.

How to watch - NFL Network - 2:30 PM EST

National Team

Defense

CB, Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

CB, Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

S, Jalen Pitre, Baylor

EDGE, Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

EDGE, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

EDGE, Boye Mafe, Minnesota

IDL, Travis Jones, Connecticut

LB, Jesse Luketa, Penn State

LB, Chad Muma, Wyoming

LB, Troy Andersen, Montana State

Offense

IOL, Zion Johnson, Boston College

IOL, Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OT, Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

OT, Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

OT, Abraham Lucas, Washington State

TE, Trey McBride, Colorado State

TE, Cole Turner, Nevada

TE, Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

WR, Romeo Doubs, Nevada

WR, Christian Watson, North Dakota State

American Team

Defense

CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn

CB, Derion Kendrick, Georgia

CB, Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

CB, Tariq Woolen, UTSA

IDL, Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

IDL, Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

EDGE, Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

EDGE, Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

LB, D’Marco Jackson, App State

LB, Channing Tindall, Georgia

Offense

IOL, Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

IOL, Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

IOL, Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

OT, Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

RB, Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama

TE, Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

TE, Greg Dulcich, UCLA

WR, Calvin Austin III, Memphis

WR, Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

WR, Danny Gray, SMU