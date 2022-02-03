East/West Shrine Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

It’s a very special time of year. A time when the best seniors in college football get together to showcase their skills against other All Stars. The big three I will be covering are the East/West Shrine Game, The Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Tonight we have the East/West Shrine Bowl. Here are 10 prospects for each team to keep an eye on tonight. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.
How to watch - NFL Network 8PM EST
Team East
WR, Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina, #6
WR, Kyle Phillips, UCLA, #10
RB, Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State, #21
RB, Pierre Strong, South Dakota, #20
OT/IOL, Zach Tom, Wake Forest, #70,
TE, Derrick Deese, San Jose State, #88
CB, Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, #7
CB, Shaun Jolly, App State, #33
CB, Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, #22
S, Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State, #12
Team West
WR, Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, #8
WR, Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, #83
WR, Emeka Emezie, NC State, #86
RB, Ty Chandler, North Carolina, #19
IOL, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Baylor, #53
TE, Jelani Woods, Virginia, #89
CB, Jack Jones, Arizona State, #0
CB, Damarion Williams, Houston, #6
LB, Nephi Sewell, Utah, #29
LB, Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, #57
