East/West Shrine Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

It’s a very special time of year. A time when the best seniors in college football get together to showcase their skills against other All Stars. The big three I will be covering are the East/West Shrine Game, The Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Tonight we have the East/West Shrine Bowl. Here are 10 prospects for each team to keep an eye on tonight. Please mention who you love below if I didn’t mention them.

How to watch - NFL Network 8PM EST

Team East

WR, Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina, #6

WR, Kyle Phillips, UCLA, #10

RB, Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State, #21

RB, Pierre Strong, South Dakota, #20

OT/IOL, Zach Tom, Wake Forest, #70,

TE, Derrick Deese, San Jose State, #88

CB, Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, #7

CB, Shaun Jolly, App State, #33

CB, Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, #22

S, Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State, #12

Team West

WR, Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, #8

WR, Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, #83

WR, Emeka Emezie, NC State, #86

RB, Ty Chandler, North Carolina, #19

IOL, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Baylor, #53

TE, Jelani Woods, Virginia, #89

CB, Jack Jones, Arizona State, #0

CB, Damarion Williams, Houston, #6

LB, Nephi Sewell, Utah, #29

LB, Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, #57