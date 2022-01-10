CFP National Championship Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football championship game is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stage against the best matchups. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL and RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

CFP National Championship Game: Alabama Vs. Georgia, 8:00 PM EST, ESPN

Alabama

*CB, Josh Jobe, #28 - Out

*EDGE, Christopher Allen, #4

*IOL, Emil Ekiyor Jr, #55 - Questionable

*S, Jordan Battle, #9

S, DeMarcco Hellams, #29

*TE, Jahleel Billingsley, #19

*T, Evan Neal, #73

*LB, Christian Harris, #8

*WR, Jameson Williams, #1

*WR, John Metchie III, #8 - Out

*IDL, Phidarian Mathis, #48

*RB, Brian Robinson Jr, #4

Georgia

*CB, Derion Kendrick, #1

*EDGE, Adam Anderson, #19

*IOL, Justin Shaffer, #54

*S, Lewis Cine, #16

*S, Christopher Smith, #29

S, Tykee Smith, #23 - Hurt

CB/S, Latavious Brini, #36

*T, Jamaree Salyer, #69

*LB, Nakobe Dean, #17

LB, Quay Walker, #7

*WR, George Pickens, #1 - Hurt

WR, Kearis Jackson #10

*IDL, Jordan Davis, #99

*IDL, Devonte Wyatt, #95

*RB, Zamir White, #3

*RB, James Cook, #4