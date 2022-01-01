College Football 1/1 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Outback Bowl: Penn State Vs. Arkansas, 12:00 PM EST, ESPN2

Penn State

*CB, Joey Porter Jr, #9 - Out

*EDGE, Arnold Ebiketie, #17 - Out

EDGE, Jesse Luketa, #40

IOL, Mike Miranda, #73

IOL, Juice Scruggs, #70

*LB, Brandon Smith, #12 - Out

*LB, Ellis Brooks, #13 - Out

*S, Jaquan Brisker, #1 - Out

T, Rasheed Walker, #53

*WR, Jahan Dotson, #5 - Out

Arkansas

*CB, Montaric Brown, #21

EDGE, Tre Williams, #55 - Out

S, Jalen Catalon, #1

*T, Myron Cunningham, #76

LB, Grant Morgan, #31

*WR, Treylon Burks, #16 - Out

RB, Trelon Smith, #22

Citrus Bowl: Iowa Vs. Kentucky, 1:00 PM EST, ABC

Iowa

*CB, Riley Moss, #33

*CB, Matt Hankins, #8

*EDGE, Zach VanValkenburg, #97

*IOL, Tyler Linderbaum, #65

*S, Jack Koerner, #28

S, Kaevon Merriweather, #26

RB, Tyler Goodson, #15 - Out

Kentucky

*EDGE/IDL, Josh Paschal, #4 - Out

EDGE, Jordan Wright, #15

*S, Tyrell Ajian, #23

S, Yusuf Corker, #29

*T/IOL, Darian Kinnard, #70

T, Dare Rosenthal, #51

WR, Wan’Dale Robinson, #1

RB, Chris Rodriguez Jr, #24

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State Vs. Notre Dame, 1:00 PM EST, ESPN

Oklahoma State

*CB, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, #24

*S, Jason Taylor, #25

*S, Kolby Harvell-Peel, #31

EDGE, Tyler Lacy, #89

*IOL, Josh Sills, #72

LB, Malcolm Rodriguez, #20

WR, Tay Martin, #1

RB, Jaylen Warren, #7

Notre Dame

*EDGE/IDL, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, #95

*EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, #7

*IOL, Cain Madden, #62

*IOL, Jarrett Patterson, #55

*S, Kyle Hamilton, #14 - Out

CB, Cam Hart, #5

T, Josh Lugg, #75

LB, Jack Kiser, #24

LB, Drew White, #40

WR, Kevin Austin Jr, #4

IDL, Jayson Ademilola, #57

*RB, Kyren Williams, #23 - Out

Rose Bowl: Utah Vs. Ohio State, 5:00 PM EST, ESPN

Utah

CB, JaTravis Broughton, #4

EDGE, Mika Tafua, #42

IOL, Nick Ford, #55

S, Vonte Davis, #9

*LB, Devin Lloyd, #00

*LB, Nephi Sewell, #1

TE, Dalton Kincaid, #86

TE, Brant Kuithe, #80

Ohio State

CB, Sevyn Banks, #7

EDGE, Tyreke Smith, #11

*EDGE, Zach Harrison, #9

S, Marcus Hooker, #23

*T, Thayer Munford, #75

*WR, Chris Olave, #2 - Out

*WR, Garrett Wilson, #5 - Out

*IDL, Haskell Garrett, #92 - Out

*RB, Master Teague III, #33

Sugar Bowl: Baylor Vs. Ole Miss, 8:45 PM EST, ESPN

Baylor

*CB, Raleigh Texada, #3

*IOL, Jacob Gall, #66

IOL, Grant Miller, #63

*IOL, Xavier Newman-Johnson #55

*LB/SCB/S, Jalen Pitre, #8

S, Christian Morgan, #4

*T, Connor Galvin, #76

WR, Tyquan Thornton, #9

WR, R.J. Sneed, #0

*RB, Abram Smith, #7

Ole Miss

*EDGE, Sam Williams, #7

S, Otis Reese, #3

LB, Chance Campbell, #44

T, Nick Broeker, #64

T, Jeremy James, #78

WR, Dontario Drummond, #11

WR, Jonathan Mingo, #1

RB, Jerrion Ealy, #9