Orange Bowl: Georgia V Michigan - Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football playoffs are here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Cotton Bowl: Georgia Vs. Michigan, 7:30 PM EST, ESPN

Georgia

*CB, Derion Kendrick, #1

*EDGE, Adam Anderson, #19

*IOL, Justin Shaffer, #54

*S, Lewis Cine, #16

*S, Christopher Smith, #29

S, Tykee Smith, #23 - Hurt

CB/S, Latavious Brini, #36

*T, Jamaree Salyer, #69

*LB, Nakobe Dean, #17

*WR, George Pickens, #1 - Hurt

WR, Kearis Jackson #10

*IDL, Jordan Davis, #99

*IDL, Devonte Wyatt, #95

*RB, Zamir White, #3

*RB, James Cook, #4

Michigan

CB, Gemon Green, #22

*CB, Vincent Gray, #4

*EDGE, Aidan Hutchinson, #97

*EDGE, David Ojabo, #55

IOL, Andrew Vastardis, #68

*S, Brad Hawkins, #2

*S/CB, Daxton Hill, #30

*LB, Josh Ross, #12

T, Andrew Stueber, #71

*WR, Ronnie Bell, #8 -Out for season

WR, Cornelius Johnson, #6

*RB, Hassan Haskins, #25