Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati V Alabama - Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football playoffs are here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati Vs. Alabama, 3:30 PM EST, ESPN

Cincinnati

*CB, Ahmad Gardner, #1

*CB, Coby Bryant, #7

*TE, Josh Whyle, #81

*EDGE, Myjai Sanders, #21

EDGE, Malik Vann, #42

*S, Bryan Cook, #6

*LB, Darrian Beavers, #0

LB, Joel Dublanko, #41

IDL, Curtis Brooks, #92

*WR, Alec Pierce, #12

RB, Jerome Ford, #24

Alabama

*CB, Josh Jobe, #28

*EDGE, Christopher Allen, #4

*IOL, Emil Ekiyor Jr, #55

*S, Jordan Battle, #9

S, DeMarcco Hellams, #29

*TE, Jahleel Billingsley, #19

*T, Evan Neal, #73

*LB, Christian Harris, #8

*WR, Jameson Williams, #1

*WR, John Metchie III, #8 - Hurt

*IDL, Phidarian Mathis, #48

*RB, Brian Robinson Jr, #4