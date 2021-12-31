College Football 12/31 Non Playoff Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Taxslayer Bowl: Wake Forest Vs. Rutgers, 11:00 AM EST, ESPN

Wake Forest

*T/IOL, Zach Tom, #50

IOL, Loic Ngassam Nya, #59

*S, Traveon Redd, #17

EDGE, Rondell Bothroyd, #40

EDGE, Luiji Vilain, #2

LB, Luke Masterson, #12

WR, A.T. Perry, #9

WR, Jaquarii Roberson, #5

IDL, Miles Fox, #11

RB, Christian Beal-Smith, #1

Rutgers

*S/CB, Avery Young, #2

LB, Olakunle Fatukasi, #3

LB, Tyshon Fogg, #8

WR, Bo Melton, #18

*IDL, Julius Turner, #50

IDL, Ifeanyi Maijeh, #88

RB, Isaih Pacheco, #1

Sun Bowl: Washington State Vs. Central Michigan, 12:00 PM EST, CBS

Washington State

EDGE, Brennan Jackson, #80

EDGE, Ron Stone Jr, #10

IOL, Cade Beresford, #75

*S/SCB, Armani Marsh, #8

*T, Abraham Lucas, #72 - Sitting out

*RB, Max Borghi, #21 - Sitting out

Central Michigan

CB, Alonzo McCoy, #3

EDGE, Troy Hairston II, #13

*LB, Troy Brown, #8

*T, Bernhard Raimann, #76

*T, Luke Goedeke, #67

WR, Kalil Pimpleton, #88

WR, JaCorey Sullivan, #11