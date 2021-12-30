College Football 12/30 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.
*Indicates guys I particularly like
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina Vs. South Carolina,12:00 PM EST, ESPN
North Carolina
IOL, Marcus McKethan, #73
IOL, Joshua Ezeudu, #75
EDGE, Tomon Fox, #12
T, Jordan Tucker, #74
IDL, Raymond Vohasek, #51
*RB, Ty Chandler, #19
South Carolina
*CB, Cam Smith, #9 - Sitting out
*CB, Darius Rush, #28
*S, Jaylan Foster, #12
*EDGE, Kingsley Enagbare, #1 - Sitting out
IOL, Jovaughn Gwyn, #54
*T, Dylan Wonnum, #79
LB, Brad Johnson, #19
IDL, Zacch Pickens, #6
RB, ZaQuandre White, #11
Music City Bowl: Tennessee Vs. Purdue, 3:00 PM EST, ESPN
Tennessee
CB, Alontae Taylor, #2 - Sitting out
CB, Theo Jackson, #26
EDGE, Tyler Baron, #9
S, Trevon Flowers, #1
*T/IOL, Cade Mays, #68 - Hurt
RB, Tiyon Evans, #8
Purdue
*EDGE, George Karlaftis, #5 - Sitting out
T, Greg Long, #69
LB, Kieren Douglas, #43
TE, Payne Durham, #87
*WR, David Bell, #3 - Sitting out
IDL, Branson Deen, #58
Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh Vs. Michigan State, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN
Pittsburgh
*TE, Lucas Krull, #7
*Habakkuk Baldonado
LB, John Petrishen, #0
LB, SirVocea Dennis, #7
T, Carter Warren, #77
Michigan State
CB, Michael Dowell, #7
IOL, Matt Allen, #64
IOL, J.D. Duplain, #67
EDGE, Jacub Panasiuk, #96
EDGE, Drew Beesley, #86
*S, Xavier Henderson, #3
WR, Jalen Nailor, #8
WR, Jayden Reed, #1
IDL, Jacob Slade, #64
*RB, Kenneth Walker, #9 - Sitting out
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin Vs. Arizona State, 10:30 PM EST, ESPN
Wisconsin
CB, Faion Hicks, #1
*T/IOL, Logan Bruss, #60 - Hurt
*IOL, Josh Seltzner, #70
S, Scott Nelson, #9
*TE, Jake Ferguson, #84
*T, Tyler Beach, #65
*LB, Jack Sanborn, #57
LB, Leo Chenal, #45
WR, Danny Davis, #7
IDL, Matt Henningsen, #92
Arizona State
*CB, Chase Lucas, #24 - Sitting out
EDGE, Travez Moore, #49
EDGE, Michael Matus, #91
*T, Kellen Diesch, #74
*LB, Merlin Robertson, #8
*LB, Darien Butler, #20
RB, Rachaad White, #3 - Sitting out
