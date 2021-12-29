College Football 12/29 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland Vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15 PM EST, ESPN

Maryland

EDGE, Durell Nchami, #30

S, Nick Cross, #3

T, Spencer Anderson, #54

*WR, Dontay Demus Jr, #7

Virginia Tech

CB, Chamarri Conner, #22

EDGE, TyJuan Garbutt, #45

EDGE, Emmanuel Belmar, #8

IOL, Lecitus Smith, #54

*TE, James Mitchell, #82 - Done for season

LB, Dax Hollifield, #4

T, Silas Dzansi, #60

WR, Tre Turner, #11

Cheez It Bowl: Clemson Vs. Iowa State, 5:45 PM EST, ESPN

Clemson

*CB, Andrew Booth Jr, #23

EDGE, K.J. Henry, #5

EDGE, Xavier Thomas, #3

*S, Nolan Turner #24 - Hurt

*T, Jordan McFadden, #71

*WR, Justyn Ross, #8 - Hurt

WR, Joseph Ngata, #10

LB, Jake Venables, #15

LB, James Skalski, #47

Iowa State

*CB, Anthony Johnson Jr, #26

EDGE, Eyioma Uwazurike, #58

EDGE, Will McDonald, #9

S, Isheem Young, #1

T, Sean Foster, #75

*LB, Mike Rose, #23

LB, O’Rien Vance, #34

WR, Xavier Hutchinson, #8

*RB, Breece Hall #28

Alamo Bowl: Oregon Vs. Oklahoma 9:15 PM EST, ESPN

Oregon

*CB, Mykael Wright, #2 - Sitting out

*EDGE, Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5 - Sitting out

*S, Verone McKinley, #23

IOL, Alex Forsyth, #78

WR, Johnny Johnson, #3

IDL, Brandon Dorlus, #97

*RB, CJ Verdell, #7

RB, Travis Dye, #26

Oklahoma

*EDGE, Nik Bonitto, #11

IOL, Marquis Hayes, #54

T, Tyrese Robinson, #52

*IDL, Jalen Redmond, #31

*IDL, Perrion Winfrey, #8

*RB, Kennedy Brooks, #26

RB, Eric Gray, #0