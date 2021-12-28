College Football 12/28 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Birmingham Bowl: Houston Vs. Auburn, 12:00 PM EST, ESPN

Houston

IOL, Kody Russey, #65

*EDGE, David Anenih, #12

EDGE, Derek Parish, #0

*CB,Damarion Williams, #6

*CB, Marcus Jones, #8

*IDL, Logan Hall, #92

IDL, Atlias Bell, #93

WR, Nathaniel Dell, #1

WR, Jake Herslow, #87

Auburn

*CB, Roger McCreary, #23

EDGE, T.D. Moultry, #99

EDGE, Derick Hall, #29

S, Smoke Monday, #21

*LB, Zakoby McClain, #9

Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State Vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 PM EST, ESPN

Mississippi State

CB, Collin Duncan, #19

CB, Martin Emerson, #1

S, Jalen Green, #0

*T, Charles Cross, #67

IDL, Cameron Young, #93

Texas Tech

*CB, DaMarcus Fields, #23

*IOL, Dawson Deaton, #73

S, Eric Monroe, #11

*LB, Colin Schooler, #17

LB, Riko Jeffers, #6

*WR, Erik Ezukanma, #13

*WR, KeSean Carter, #82

RB, SaRodorick Thompson, #4

Holiday Bowl: UCLA Vs. North Carolina State, 8:00 PM EST, FOX

UCLA

CB, Jay Shaw, #1

*EDGE, Mitchell Agude, #45

*IOL, Paul Grattan Jr, #65

IOL, Atonio Mafi, #56

*S, Quentin Lake, #37

*RB, Zach Charbonnet, #24

RB, Brittain Brown, #28

North Carolina State

S, Tanner Ingle, #10

S/SCB, Tyler Baker-Williams, #13

*T, Ikem Ekwonu, #79

LB, Isaiah Moore, #1

LB, Drake Thomas, #32

*WR, Emeka Emezie, #86

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia Vs. Minnesota, 10:15 PM EST, ESPN

West Virginia

CB, Jackie Matthews, #3

IOL, James Gmiter, #74

IOL, Doug Nester, #72

S, Alonzo Addae, #4

WR, Winston Wright Jr, #1

WR, Sean Ryan, #10

*IDL, Dante Stills, #55

RB, Leddie Brown, #4

Minnesota

CB, Coney Durr, #16

EDGE, Boye Mafe, #34

*IOL, John Michael Schmitz, #60

S, Justus Harris, #21

S, Benny Sapp III, #22

*T, Daniel Faalele, #78

T/IOL, Blaise Andries, #77

*WR, Chris Autman-Bell, #7

*RB, Mohamed Ibrahim, #24 - Out for season