College Football 12/23 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas Vs. Miami (OH), 3:30 PM EST, ESPN

North Texas

EDGE, Gabriel Murphy, #11

LB, KD Davis, #1

IDL, Dion Novil, #97

*RB, DeAndre Torrey, #3

Miami (OH)

S, Matthew Salopek, #15

EDGE, Kameron Butler, #82

EDGE, Lonnie Phelps, #47

LB, Ivan Pace Jr, #0

*WR, Jack Sorenson, #13

WR, Mac Hippenhammer, #8

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF Vs. Florida, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN

UCF

IOL, Matthew Lee, #55

*EDGE, Big Kat Bryant, #1

WR, Ryan O’Keefe, #4

LB, Tatum Bethune, #15

Florida

*CB, Kaiir Elam, #5

*EDGE, Zachary Carter, #6

*EDGE, Jeremiah Moon, #7

IOL, Ethan White, #77

T, Jean Delance, #56