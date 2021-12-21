College Football 12/21 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Potato Bowl: Kent State Vs. Wyoming, 3:30 PM EST, ESPN

Kent State

S, Keith Sherald Jr, #5

WR, Keshunn Abram, #80

*WR, Dante Cephas, #14

Wyoming

IOL, Keegan Cryder, #73

IOL, Logan Harris, #79

CB, C.J. Coldon, #21

CB, Azizi Hearn, #20

*LB, Chad Muma, #48

RB, Xazavian Valladay, #6

Frisco Bowl: UTSA Vs. San Diego State, 7:30 PM EST, ESPN

UTSA

S, Rashad Wisdom, #0

*CB, Corey Mayfield Jr, #26

CB, Dadrian Taylor, #7

*LB/EDGE, Clarence Hicks, #9

T, Spencer Burford, #74

T, Makai Hart, #77

*WR, Joshua Cephus, #2

WR, Zakhari Franklin, #4

*RB, Sincere McCormick, #3

San Diego State

IOL, Alama Uluave, #72

*IOL, William Dunkle #73

*IDL/EDGE, Cameron Thomas, #99

*CB, Tayler Hawkins, #9

LB, Michael Shawcroft #46

*T, Zachary Thomas, #76

IDL, Jonah Tavai, #66