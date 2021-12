College Football 12/18 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football postseason is here. We will get to see a lot of prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky Vs. App State, 11:00 PM EST, ESPN

Western Kentucky

*IOL, Boe Wilson, #56

IOL, Rusty Staats, #53

*S, Antwon Kincade, #1

*EDGE/LB, Deangelo Malone, #10

*LB, Jaden Hunter, #11

*T, Cole Spencer, #70

*WR, Jerreth Sterns, #8

App State

IOL, Baer Hunter, #51

EDGE, Nick Hampton, #31

*EDGE/IDL, Demetrius Taylor, #9

*SCB, Shaun Jolly, #3

*CB, Steven Jones Jr, #6

T, Cooper Hodges, #70

*LB, D’Marco Jackson, #52

LB, T.D. Roof, #15

*WR, Corey Sutton, #2

WR, Thomas Hennigan, #5

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State Vs. UTEP, 2:15 PM EST, ESPN

Fresno State

CB, Wylan Free, #4

*EDGE, Arron Mosby, #3

*S, Evan Williams, #32

LB, Tyson Maeva, #58

WR, Josh Kelly, #11

IDL, Kevin Atkins, #90

*RB, Ronnie Rivers, #20

UTEP

IOL, Elijah Klein, #79

EDGE, Praise Amaewhule, #23

CB, Josh Caldwell, #22

T, Zuri Henry, #68

WR, Jacob Cowing, #6

Independence Bowl: UAB Vs. BYU, 3:30 PM EST, ABC

UAB

S, Dy’jonn Turner, #14

*TE, Gerrit Prince, #20

*EDGE, Alex Wright, #16

CB, Keondre Swoopes, #0

*T, Colby Ragland, #53

LB, Noah Wilder, #50

IDL, Tyree Turner, #10

IDL, Micario Stanley, #95

RB, Jermaine Brown Jr, #1

BYU

CB, Isaiah Herron, #11

EDGE, Uriah Leiataua, #58

S, Chaz Ah You, #3

*IOL, James Empey, #66

TE, Isaac Rex, #83

T, Blake Freeland, #71

WR, Samson Nacua, #45

WR, Neil Pau’u, #2

Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan Vs. Liberty, 5:45 PM EST, ESPN

Eastern Michigan

IOL, Sidy Sow, #62

IOL, Mike Van Hoeven, #60

EDGE, Turan Rush, #99

*EDGE, Jose Ramirez, #55

WR, Hassan Beydoun, #4

Liberty

EDGE, TreShaun Clark, #10

S/CB, Skyler Thomas, #5

CB, Duron Lowe, #29

LB, Rashaad Harding, #0

T, Cooper McCaw, #77

WR, Demario Douglas, #3

LA Bowl: Utah State Vs. Oregon State, 7:30 PM EST, ABC

Utah State

EDGE/LB, Nick Heninger, #42

WR, Deven Thompkins, #13

WR, Brandon Bowling, #16

Oregon State

IOL, Nathan Eldridge, #64

IOL, Nous Keobounnam, #69

S, Alton Julian, #7

S, Kitan Oladapo, #28

T, Joshua Gray, #67

T, Brandon Kipper, #68

WR, Trevon Bradford, #8

RB, B.J. Baylor, #4

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Lafayette Vs. Marshall, 9:15 PM EST, ESPN

Louisiana Lafayette

S, Percy Butler, #9

*IOL, O’Cyrus Torrence, #58

EDGE, Chauncey Manac, #17

CB, Eric Garror, #19

*CB, Mekhi Garner, #20

*T, Max Mitchell, #74

IDL, Zi’Yon Hill, #4

Marshall

*IOL, Alex Mollette, #55

*TE/HB, Xavier Gaines, #11

*S, Nazeeh Johnson, #13

T, Will Ulmer, #50