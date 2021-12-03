College Football Conference Championship Friday Viewing Guide/Game Thread

We are through the regular season. Now the fun begins. We have two Championship Games being played tonight. I will mention the positions we will need to address in the offseason. Unfortunately for us, that is almost all of them. Right now in order of need, those positions are as follows: IOL, S, TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB.

*Indicates guys I particularly like

Western Kentucky Vs. UTSA, 7:00 PM EST, CBSSN

Western Kentucky

*IOL, Boe Wilson, #56

IOL, Rusty Staats, #53

*S, Antwon Kincade, #1

*EDGE/LB, Deangelo Malone, #10

*LB, Jaden Hunter, #11

*T, Cole Spencer, #70

*WR, Jerreth Sterns, #8

UTSA

CB, Corey Mayfield Jr, #26

CB, Dadrian Taylor, #7

T, Spencer Burford, #74

T, Makai Hart, #77

LB, Clarence Hicks, #9

WR, Joshua Cephus, #2

WR, Zakhari Franklin, #4

*RB, Sincere McCormick, #3

Oregon Vs. Utah, 8:00 PM EST, ABC

Oregon

*CB, Mykael Wright, #2

*EDGE, Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5 -

*S, Verone McKinley, #23

IOL, Alex Forsyth, #78

WR, Johnny Johnson, #3

IDL, Brandon Dorlus, #97

*RB, CJ Verdell, #7

RB, Travis Dye, #26

Utah

CB, JaTravis Broughton, #4

EDGE, Mika Tafua, #42

IOL, Nick Ford, #55

S, Vonte Davis, #9

*LB, Devin Lloyd, #00

*LB, Nephi Sewell, #1

TE, Dalton Kincaid, #86

TE, Brant Kuithe, #80