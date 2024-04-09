Expectations for the New York Jets at pick 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft: Wide receiver edition

The Jets currently own the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wide receiver is one of the most likely directions for the team to go with the pick.

That leads to a question. What should expectations be for a wide receiver the Jets pick tenth overall?

I decided to look back at every wide receiver selected somewhere between the 5th and 15th picks of every NFL Draft since 2000. I figured there probably isn’t a great difference in the projected quality of a receivers selected five spots before or five spots after where the Jets are slated to pick.

I am sure that many would expect a guaranteed star with a top ten pick. After all, Garrett Wilson just two years ago had over 1,000 yards in his first season and won Rookie of the Year.

Perception doesn’t meet reality, though. Of the 36 receivers selected between 5 and 15 since the turn of the century, only seven posted over 1,000 yards as a rookie. Garrett Wilson himself is a positive outlier. The medians for rookies are 41 catches, 549 yards, and 3 touchdowns. A rookie wide receiver who surpasses those numbers beats the spread.

How about the long run?

I removed players from the list who have been in the NFL for less than four seasons for sample size purposes. The median player averaged 42.1 yards per game in his career. Multiply that by 17 games, and we are talking about an average of 716 yards per season. Five of these 29 receivers made at least one Pro Bowl during the course of his career.

It might be surprising to hear that the median receiver taken averages just over 700 yards, the production of a number two wide receiver, and there is roughly a one in six chance of finding a Pro Bowler. Well, the Draft is an inexact science.

You might not be that impressed with these numbers, but I would look at it in a different way. The player the Jets pick at 10 will get a four year rookie contract worth around $6.1 million per season.

Imagine having a one in five shot at getting a 1,000 yard receiver for 2024 whom only gets paid $6.1 million. Then imagine there is a one in six shot in the long run he will be a Pro Bowler, and a one in two shot he will at least be a consistent 700 yard guy. At the price of that rookie contract, it seems like a pretty nice offer.

This also underscores the importance of the Jets signing somebody like Mike Williams. That median 41/549/3 stat line is more than solid for a number three receiver. If the Jets get that production in year one with Garrett Wilson and Williams carrying the load, they should be quite happy. And if a receiver they pick is one of the outliers, the offense could be very, very dyanmic.