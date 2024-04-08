Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. With NFL free agency dying down and still a couple of weeks to go until the start of the NFL draft, we’ve hit another lull period for New York Jets-related news. The team’s new uniforms are expected to be released on April 15, and the logo is supposed to revert to the team’s ‘retro’ logo used from the seventies until the late nineties. To many fans - and myself included - this is a much needed change. And, ironic or not, with a veteran like Aaron Rodgers leading the Jets, it feels like the start of a potential return to glory for the team - as long as they’re all able to stay healthy. Let’s hope that’s the case. For now, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Brandyn Pokrass - Release date revealed for NY Jets' new uniforms and logo

Robby Sabo - Projecting the New York Jets' 2024 NFL draft big board

Stefan Stelling - Trader Joe's? Recent NFL trend presents opportunity for NY Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Does J.J McCarthy hold the key for the Jets 2024 NFL Draft plans?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets must avoid another first round 'what-if' situation

Michael Nania - The red flag that should scare NY Jets away from Brock Bowers

Joe Blewett - NY Jets draft film review: Will Rome Odunze's game translate?

Joe Blewett - NY Jets draft film review: Is Taliese Fuaga an NFL-ready OT?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets defense can easily upgrade at two positions

David Ricuito - NY Jets complete total offensive makeover in 7-round mock draft

Brandyn Pokrass - Chad Johnson lauds NY Jets legend on Jalen Brunson's podcast

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.