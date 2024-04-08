The New York Jets offense had a lot of holes last season. Quarterback following the Aaron Rodgers injury? Check. Offensive line? Check. You can almost name any spot there and name a hole. Wide receivers after Garrett Wilson? Most certainly.

Sometimes holes are more narrow than a position group on the whole. For example, the Jets had a great wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, but he still has a large hole in his game: contested catch ability.

As I’ve previously written:

One area that my eye test tells me Garrett could stand to improve regardless of the quarterback throwing him the ball is his play on contested catches. I think the chief benefit of analytics is being able to check whether our eye test is accurate. According to PFF, my eye test seems pretty spot on in this regard. Wilson caught only 11 of his 37 contested catch opportunities this season. This is about a 30% success rate. For reference, among receivers who had 45 targets (a criteria for which Wilson did not qualify), the lowest recorded score was 47%... which ironically was recorded by fellow New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard. In theory, Wilson could have caught his next 8 contested catch opportunities, but even that would have landed him last compared to qualified receivers, with a success rate of 42%.

Because of that, the Jets have a rather large need to have a player on offense who can regularly catch passes even on the days or plays where the defense does a great job of covering the receivers. Why? Because this is a desired skill and it’s one that the Jets currently lack from their otherwise superb #1 wide receiver.

It makes sense as to why the Jets would sign wide receiver Mike Williams, who had a contested catch win rate of 58.6% that ranked 11th among wideouts in 2022. While this helps, having a second player to offset Garrett Wilson’s rather glaring shortcoming would still be welcome, especially given that Williams is coming off a major leg injury from last season and may not have the same level of skill as he did in 2022.

One such player who might help via the draft is former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was the highest graded player on contested catches last season.

Highest Graded Player on Contested Catches last season:



Rome Odunze, Washington: 96.3 pic.twitter.com/XP4EyS3AaZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 29, 2024

Of note, Odunze is one of the players that the New York Jets have been linked to most regularly in the draft. While this makes sense just through the lens of being a worthwhile pick at a needed position (wide receiver), this very clear ability to complement Pro Bowl wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s skillset could make Odunze a preferred option for the Jets if he is available.