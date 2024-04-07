Good morning Gang Green Nation! The other day in the New York metropolitan area we had an earthquake of all things. Tomorrow there will be a total eclipse of the sun. We’ve had plagues and floods, wars and rumors of wars. If we were living in biblical times surely these would be the end of days. And what could be a more certain sign of the coming rapture than a New York Jets Super Bowl victory next February? If Aaron should lead the Jets to the Promised Land, verily I say unto you, we will surely see the end of the world as we know it.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:

Lou Scataglia - 2024 NFL Draft: 3 General Managers under intense pressure to have a strong draft

Tyler Sullivan - Texans trade for Stefon Diggs: Houston now the biggest threat to Chiefs in AFC? Ranking contenders

Jack Murray - Dalvin Cook Says 'I'm Still That Guy' in NFL FA After Jets, Ravens Struggles in 2023

Tyler Brooke - Jets Schedule Top-30 Visit With WR Malachi Corley

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets' New Uniform, Brand Reveal Date Leaked

Paul A. Esden Jr. - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sent a message to free agent defensive back Ashtyn Davis making it clear that he wants him back.

Tyler Brooke - Jets Expected to Make Draft Trade

Justin Fried - REPORT: NY Jets new uniforms will be released on this date

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson and NY Jets helped ruin Stefon Diggs' relationship with Bills

Justin Fried - 5 QBs the NY Jets could draft to succeed Aaron Rodgers

Vinnie Iyer - NFL Mock Draft 2024: Complete 7-round edition features five first-round QBs, including J.J. McCarthy & Bo Nix

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.