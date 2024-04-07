Every year, a ton of attention is paid whenever two teams make a draft day trade of picks. Questions emerge like “Who won the trade?” and “Did someone underpay or overpay?” Tweets fire off by the hundreds, with people arguing about which team did better or worse based on one of many charts related to draft pick value. In many cases, different tables end up telling different stories of who won, creating confusion for fans as they try to evaluate how their team did.

However, just because something is a tool for fans or the media doesn’t mean that teams are necessarily using it in practice. If it is accurate, then what the tool can tell us is always going to be more informative and interesting. Indeed, part of the reason that Pro Football Focus data is so cool to see is because we are aware that every team uses at least some of their data in some way, so it has some validity to it.

Is there a draft pick value table that actually seems to align with how teams value picks when trading?

As it turns out, the answer is yes, and it looks like there are two that reign supreme.

NFL Trade Charts and Future Discounts.



What chart do NFL teams actually use? How much do teams discount future picks? I do the math so you don't have to in my latest article for @KCSportsNetwork.



Unlocked for everyone!! Come read it and subscribe!!https://t.co/4EPboPIudL pic.twitter.com/R5fkYAlwtW — Joseph Hefner (@josephjefe) April 3, 2024

Specifically, based on Joseph Jefe’s analysis from trades made between 2014 and 2024 that only included picks, it looks like the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill models are the most accurate. Note there was some different weighting based on the value of the pick (e.g., accuracy in round 1 was weighted more than accuracy in round 6). We can see that because scores closest to 100% reflect greater alignment between the chart’s value and the actual trade value, with the Johnson and Hill charts coming in right around 100%.

In practice, what this means is that fans should probably use one of these two charts when evaluating or crafting any trades.

If you want your team to trade up, then use one of those charts to figure out just how much your team would have to give up. For example, using the Hill table, if the Jets wanted to move up to pick 8 (406 points) then they would likely have to give up something along the lines of the 10th (369 points) as well as the 111th (4th round, 28 points) and 185th (6th round, 7 points) pick which would total 404 points. Beyond that, the Jets would likely receive additional picks beyond pick 8 (406 points) if they were to give up picks 10 (369 points) and 72 (3rd round, 28 points) as it would total 436 points, likely requiring the Atlanta Falcons to send pick 109 (3rd round, 30 points) back to make the deal more even. Similar math could be done to evaluate any possible trade downs.