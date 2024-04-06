As I’ve previously written about, one of the NFL’s larger rule changes this offseason was the new kickoff rule. For a refresher from that previous article, below is a short description of how the kickoff rules have changed:

Basically, players will have to wait for the ball to hit the ground and then the kick defense and kick return teams will be able to move. This is thought to reduce high speed collisions and improve players safety. Needless to say, that’s a pretty large change in how kickoffs will look.

Obviously, this change will make kickoffs look different. However, they will also change how kickoffs impact the game. So what might that impact look like if we look at the way that kickoffs played out in the NFL’s old rule v. the new rule when it was used in the XFL.

After analyzing XFL vs. NFL return yardage data:

- Aggregate return yards will increase, but only due to frequency (87.4% XFL return rate vs. 34.2% in NFL since 2021)

- NFL had higher avg return distance & in roughly the middle 80% of returns

Above is a density plot. Think of this as showing the frequencies for various return yards with taller parts of the plot reflecting more plays that went for that yardage.

The first thing that jumps out is that kicks with 0 return yards occurred considerably less under the new rule. This implies that the kickoff will rarely be a “dead” play such that the ball is never carried for any yards. Personally, I love this from a watchability standpoint.

Second, the most common kick return depth seems to be rather consistent, clocking in around 25 yards. This implies that for the most part the effect on the offense’s field position will be pretty minimal compared to previous years.

Third, the plot seems to imply that chunk plays (defined as 40 yards or more) should be more common on kickoffs under the new system. To me, more chunk plays are always welcome, and this should make for a few more exciting kickoffs, so I like it. However, this may be a larger change that fans have to adjust to as it may mean that we see some well-known offensive players on the field for fewer snaps.

Overall, it looks like the biggest change is that kick returns will be more common on kickoffs. The next question for the New York Jets (and really every team in the NFL) is what they can do to scheme up returns that end up for longer yards. I’m not sure what the answer to that is, but fingers crossed Special Teams coach Brant Boyer and his staff do.