Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Stefon Diggs out of the division, the New York Jets have a real chance to win the AFC East this season, as long as general manager Joe Douglas is able to have a successful draft. To me, that means addressing the offensive line, wide receiver, and adding depth at running back and defensive line. Luckily for the Jets, this year’s draft has plenty of depth at each of those positions. Perhaps the Jets are able to draft multiple starters, something that Douglas hasn’t been able to do successfully since taking over as GM. Let’s hope that this year changes that narrative. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Zack Rosenblatt - Do Jets have AFC East’s most talented roster? How Stefon Diggs’ trade changes division

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers Behind the Jets' New Additions

Rivka Boord - Eagles throw shade at Haason Reddick after NY Jets trade

NewYorkJets.com - How Does Robert Saleh Think the Jets 2024 Roster Additions Will Help the Team?

Rich Cimini - Why NFL Hall of Famers and MVPs come to the Jets after 30

NewYorkJets.com - What Do NFL Analysts Think the Jets Will Do at No. 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Can the Jets afford to move up?

Brian Jones - Field Yates explains why New York Jets could draft Brock Bowers

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: Rodgers' former WR calls him one of 'greatest teammates'

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: John Mooring

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.