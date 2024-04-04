The 11th Annual Gang Green Nation Offseason Plan Contest is now in the books. We wish to thank all those who took the time and effort to engage in the complex and difficult task of thinking through an integrated plan for the 2024 New York Jets offseason, including salary cap management, trades, roster cuts and the draft. This stuff isn’t easy, and perhaps it gives everyone who participated a bit of appreciation for how difficult Joe Douglas’ job is. We had an unusually low number of entrants this year. Picking the finalists is never easy. We went through each entry carefully, focusing on the trades, the cap, the draft picks, and the final rosters. All of the plans presented were fascinating to read and each had unique ideas on how best to improve the Jets. In the end, we felt that this year, everyone who took the trouble of entering the contest deserved to be a finalist. Now you all get to choose which vision you like the best.

There are always things that can be improved, so if you have any suggestions as to how to make next year’s contest even better, now’s the time to speak up. Please let us know in your comments what you liked, but more importantly what you disliked about this contest. How can we make it better? What will encourage more of you to participate? Give us as much feedback as you can, and we will try our best to listen and make the necessary improvements next year.

Now, without further ado, we present the seven finalists of the contest (click on each link below to see the AGOP). The entire GGN community gets to vote on the ultimate winner. Polling will remain open through 12 noon, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Once the polls close the winner will be crowned and his or her winning plan will be featured on the front page of GGN. And the finalists, in no particular order, are ... (drum roll please ...):

Kendrick Hills 10307

DMAC17

GenoTime7

Hogey’s Role

ColeLikesSports

ProfScorpio

Stand Up Guy

It’s up to all of you now. Please take a look at these great entrants and choose our 2024 AGOP champion.