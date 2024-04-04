Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Buffalo Bills have traded away superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a second round pick in next year’s draft. With Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs now off of the team, it’s quite clear that wide receiver is a position of need for Buffalo in the upcoming NFL draft. The bad news for the Bills is that their first round pick is late, and it would take a lot of capital in order to move up to snag an elite wide receiver. The other bad news for the Bills is that the likelihood of them winning the AFC East this year are quite slim. If the Jets can stay healthy, there’s a real chance that they can win the division over the Miami Dolphins. Let’s hope that’s the case. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

