With free agency well and truly underway, we’re breaking down the players acquired by the Jets, continuing today with edge defender Haason Reddick.

The 29-year old Reddick is listed at 6’1” and 235 pounds. He was a first round pick out of Temple in 2017. After a slow start to his career, he’s been dominant over the past four seasons, as he racked up at least 11 sacks in each of them and earned Pro Bowl recognition twice.

Background

Reddick only played four games in his final two seasons as a high school player, so he wasn’t heavily recruited and had to walk on at Temple. After redshirting his first season in 2012, he started just three games in his first two seasons, but made some positive contributions with 38 tackles and three sacks over the two years.

In 2015, Reddick became a full-time starter and earned honorable mention all-AAC recognition as he recorded 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.

He broke out in his redshirt senior campaign with 65 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also recorded his first interception and posted career highs for passes defensed and forced fumbles with three of each as he was named to the all-AAC first team.

Reddick moved to inside linebacker during Senior Bowl week and saw his stock rise after a solid week of practice as he posted a game-high nine tackles in the Senior Bowl itself. After an excellent combine workout, he was considered a potential first round pick.

The Arizona Cardinals picked Reddick 13th overall in the 2017 draft, but they struggled to decide how to use him in his first three seasons. He started three games as a rookie and had 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. His role expanded in his second season and he started 12 games and posted a career-high 80 tackles along with four sacks.

In 2019, Reddick started just five games as he had 76 tackles but just one sack. After the season, the Cardinals decided to decline his fifth-year option. They would end up regretting this decision as he moved to an edge role and racked up 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and a career-high six forced fumbles in a breakout year.

In 2021 Reddick signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent and had another big year with 68 tackles and 11 sacks as he started 16 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year deal worth $45 million before the 2022 season and he started every game over the next two years, as he posted double digit sacks in each year and earned Pro Bowl recognition. His 2022 season was his best to date as he had a career-high 16 sacks and led the league in forced fumbles to earn second team All Pro recognition. He then had 3.5 more sacks in the postseason as the Eagles reached the Super Bowl.

After signing free agent Bryce Huff to a three year deal in free agency, the Eagles opted to let Reddick seek a trade with a year remaining on his contract, and he was eventually dealt to the New York Jets for a 2026 third round pick, which could rise to a second round pick, but only if he posts 10 or more sacks AND plays 67.5 percent of the defensive snaps.

At the time of writing, the Jets have assumed the final year of Reddick’s Eagles contract but may look to restructure or extend this in due course.

Now let’s take a look at what Reddick brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Reddick is dramatically undersized for an edge defender, but he has shown that he has the technique and quickness to dominate without getting overpowered. His length is also below average, but he has big hands. Despite his lack of size, his play strength is good and he posted 24 bench press reps in his combine workout.

His athletic numbers would be good for a defensive back, let alone an edge defender. He ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and posted a 36.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump. His agility numbers were also very good, especially after he knocked 0.11 seconds off his short shuttle time at his pro day workout.

Usage

Reddick was originally used as an off-ball linebacker by the Cardinals, who were hopeful his athleticism would translate well to the position and mitigate his lack of size. However, after three underwhelming seasons in that role, the Cardinals moved him to a full-time edge role and the lightbulb came on for him.

Since that time, it’s been rare for him to drop off into the box or match up in the slot, but he will do it from time to time. He has also lined up inside a few times, but he will mostly come off the edge from the wide-9 alignment.

In high school, he played the safety position as well as being used as a running back on offense.

Motor

Reddick has earned himself a reputation as a relentless pass rusher who strings pass rush moves together and keeps coming even when he’s been initially repelled.

When he first entered the league, one concern was that he’d never played a full-time role with Temple, maxing out at 623 snaps in his final season. However, Reddick has handled a starter’s workload at the NFL level. The Jets may wish for him to revert to more of a rotational role.

He’s played 74 percent of the snaps for the past two years with the Eagles, but the Jets typically employ their linemen in a rotation, which should mean that his playing time falls well short of the 67.5 percent mark required for the value of the draft pick compensation to escalate.

Pass rush

Reddick’s pass rush numbers speak for themselves. He is fourth in the entire NFL for sacks over the past four seasons and, although his pressure rate dropped off slightly from his career-year in 2022 to 2023, he still racked up almost 70 total pressures.

He’s one of the most effective speed rushers in the NFL, showing an elite get-off and the ability to bend as he comes around the edge.

Quickness is clearly Reddick’s best attribute, allowing him to get offensive tackles on their heels and set up counters.

Run defense

The concern with Reddick playing on the edge has always been that he won’t be able to set the edge or stand his ground due to his lack of size. This can manifest itself at times.

Nevertheless, Reddick has generally held his own and made good contributions against the run. His play strength is better than you’d think and his quickness enables him to shoot gaps and blow things up in the backfield.

Technique

Reddick displays a good arsenal of pass rush moves, having success in combining jab steps, cross chops, clubs and rips to get around his man. Here’s a slick spin move from him.

While not renowned for his power, Reddick poses such a threat coming off the edge that he can have success on bull rush moves where he can get under a lineman’s pads before they get a chance to widen their base.

Special teams

Over the past two seasons, Reddick has barely played on special teams, just rushing punts on a handful of occasions. In Carolina, he basically just played on the field goal defense.

In Arizona, however, he blocked on the return units and covered kicks, even posting four tackles in kick coverage, including three in his rookie year.

At Temple, he started off in a special teams role and made a play when he recovered a fumble by an opposing player following a deflected punt.

Tackling

Reddick is a solid tackler who was productive as a linebacker and posted solid tackle efficiency ratings within that role. However, over the past few years, his numbers in that area have been poor.

That’s largely a symptom of the fact that he plays a larger percentage of his snaps against the pass these days, so he gets fewer opportunities to rack up tackles in the running game and obviously if he gets to the quarterback but can’t quite manage to bring him down, that can still be a positive contribution if it prevents the quarterback from getting a throw off on time, forces him to throw it away or enables someone else to get to him.

His tackle numbers were much better in 2023 than in 2022, as he more than halved his number of missed tackles. This is another area where his lack of size can be an issue, though, as bigger ball carriers can fall forward at the end of the run even if they don’t break his tackle.

Since 2020, Reddick leads the NFL in forced fumbles with 14, including six in 2020 and a league-high five in 2022.

Coverage

Reddick’s experience as a linebacker means he has better instincts and movement skills in coverage than most edge defenders, and the Eagles exploited this over the past few years by dropping him into coverage a few times per game.

He was exploited in coverage a lot when he was in a full-time role, including in 2019 where he gave up seven touchdowns. However, he does a decent job of limiting yardage when dropping sporadically.

He can show a lack of awareness or abandon his coverage responsibilities at times, though, so dropping him works better as a change-up than something you’d do regularly.

Over the course of his career, Reddick has racked up 19 passes defensed. Only four of these were passes he batted down at the line.

He had an interception in college as he dropped back and stepped in front of a downfield pass to the sideline.

Instincts/Intelligence

Having played at all three levels of the defense, Reddick’s football IQ and scheme familiarity should be good and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

Here’s a play where he diagnoses the screen quickly and avoids the blockers so he can blow it up for a loss.

As a pass rusher, Reddick has mastered the art of rushing with a plan and having a second counter to go to when his initial move has been repelled.

Over the course of his career, he has jumped offside or been caught in the neutral zone less than once per season on average.

Attitude/Demeanor

Reddick’s path from college walk-on to Pro Bowler underlines his work ethic, determination and confidence in his abilities.

There is one minor character flag from his past, when he was arrested for aggravated assault after a barroom incident. However, the charges were dropped and his team un-suspended him before he missed any time. A year later he had established himself as a leader and was named as a team captain.

Reddick’s on-field discipline has generally been solid as he’s never had more than five penalties in a season. However, he has been called for six personal fouls, including four for roughing the passer and one for taunting, and fined twice. He was ejected from one game for his involvement in an on-field brawl.

Injuries

Reddick’s durability has been solid at the NFL level, as he’s only missed one game in his entire career due and that was due to Covid-19 rather than an injury.

He was knocked out of one game in 2019 with a groin injury but returned the following week and underwent thumb surgery during the preseason in August, but he was healthy in time for the opener.

In college, he missed one game in his senior year due to a minor ankle injury and two games in 2014 due to an undisclosed practice injury. Back in high school, a fractured femur limited him to just four games in his last two seasons.

Scheme Fit

The Eagles operate the same wide-9 fronts as the Jets, so Reddick should be a perfect fit for their system, as indeed should Bryce Huff be for the Eagles.

Where Reddick might be the better option for the Jets is that they rotate more so he can be kept fresher over the course of the season and perhaps exposed to fewer run game snaps, although he generally handles these better than Huff has anyway.

Over the course of his career, he’s been a teammate of current Jets Leki Fotu, Tae Hayes and Jacques Patrick.

Conclusions

The Jets were obviously in the market for a veteran edge after Huff’s departure, but bringing in one as decorated as Reddick is unexpected and underlines how much of a priority the organization puts on having a deep stable of disruptive pass rushers.

Reddick should still have plenty left in the tank at 29, and the Jets may even extend his career if they limit his playing time over the next year and possibly beyond.

Whether they will look to extend him long-term, add a year in a band-aid deal or keep their longer term options open for Reddick remains to be seen, but he has plenty of value and gives the team a hedge against Will McDonald not making as much of a jump as they’d like in 2024, without blocking McDonald from still being able to get plenty of reps.

The Jets have had some great pass rushers in recent years, but Reddick legitimately might be the most talented one they’ve had since John Abraham, who was traded almost 20 years ago. It should be exciting to see what kind of a contribution he can make alongside the defensive talent around him.