New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker’s calling card since being drafted has been his ability to play anywhere on the offensive line. Over the last three years, Vera-Tucker has played both tackle and guard positions with a decent amount of success at each.

However, the Jets have been singing a bit of a new tune this offseason, trumpeting that they would like Vera-Tucker to stay at one position this season in order to help him reach his maximum potential (which hopefully includes an All-Pro nomination). This was first said in January:

Robert Saleh says the #Jets want to get Alijah Vera-Tucker at one position and leave him there. They believe him rotating is why he's getting hurt.



Saleh does not say what position that will be (LG, RG, RT), but where they put him he will stay there. They will not move him even… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 8, 2024

And reiterated again recently, showing that they do seem to be sticking to this plan (at least in theory).

#Jets coach Robert Saleh says they’ll make adjustments to their offseason program to cut down on injuries. Also says part of the reason for keeping OL Alijah Vera-Tucker in one spot is to keep him healthy. Player availability is clearly a priority for Saleh and the team in 2024. pic.twitter.com/uusHqfo3MI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024

While the Jets have been hinting at Vera-Tucker staying in one spot, we now know which spot that will be: right guard (at least for now).

Robert Saleh confirmed Alijah Vera-Tucker will be at right guard this season. — Caroline Hendershot (@cghendy) March 25, 2024

While this decision became a bit obvious after the Jets added left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle Morgan Moses, and left guard John Simpson, the decision has seemingly been confirmed officially.

In the past, Vera-Tucker has showed a ton of upside at right guard, logging a PFF grade of 85.7 in one of his two starts at the position this past season. If Vera-Tucker can make that kind of performance regular (and stay healthy) while playing the position full time, then the Jets (and their fans) will likely be very happy to have him this season.