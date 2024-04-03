 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Robert Saleh confirms Alijah Vera-Tucker will play right guard in 2024

The Jets guard finds a home on the offensive line

By IMissFatRex
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker’s calling card since being drafted has been his ability to play anywhere on the offensive line. Over the last three years, Vera-Tucker has played both tackle and guard positions with a decent amount of success at each.

However, the Jets have been singing a bit of a new tune this offseason, trumpeting that they would like Vera-Tucker to stay at one position this season in order to help him reach his maximum potential (which hopefully includes an All-Pro nomination). This was first said in January:

And reiterated again recently, showing that they do seem to be sticking to this plan (at least in theory).

While the Jets have been hinting at Vera-Tucker staying in one spot, we now know which spot that will be: right guard (at least for now).

While this decision became a bit obvious after the Jets added left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle Morgan Moses, and left guard John Simpson, the decision has seemingly been confirmed officially.

In the past, Vera-Tucker has showed a ton of upside at right guard, logging a PFF grade of 85.7 in one of his two starts at the position this past season. If Vera-Tucker can make that kind of performance regular (and stay healthy) while playing the position full time, then the Jets (and their fans) will likely be very happy to have him this season.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...