Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets have let special teams specialist Justin Hardee sign elsewhere in the free agency period, signing with the Cleveland Browns. Letting Hardee sign elsewhere is seen by many as a mistake considering his presence as a leader on the team. His departure also likely means that the Jets will be leaning on Irv Charles to take over his role on special teams. While it’s never fun to see a player like Hardee go, it does allow another player to rise to the occasion on a potentially cheaper deal. Hopefully we don’t hear Hardee bad-mouthing the Jets like so many other recent players have done during the Robert Saleh-led era. Time will tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NBC Sports - How New York Jets roster stacks up in AFC East after offseason moves

Randy Lange - NFL Insiders Say the Jets' Free Agency Class Is 'Compelling' As Long As All Remain Healthy

Ethan Greenberg - ESPN's Adam Schefter Says Joe Douglas Has 'Taken the Pressure' Off the Jets in the NFL Draft

Jared Dubin - Jets seven-round NFL mock draft 2024: Offense early, defense late as team nabs more help for Aaron Rodgers

Cayden Steele - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers earned only $81 for performance incentives last season

The Athletic Staff - Jets guard John Simpson leads NFL players in performance-based pay from 2023 season

John Pullano - Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick Joins the Jets with 'a Lot Left in the Tank'

NewYorkJets.com - Why Did Haason Reddick Want to Join this Jets Defense?

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Haason Reddick talks expectations, Philly departure

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Haason Reddick Addition Takes Jets Defense to a New Level

David Wyatt-Hupton - Should the Jets sign Justin Simmons?

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets lose Justin Hardee to Browns with new kickoff rules looming

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.