Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick, pundits have once again started naming the team as contenders coming out of the AFC. To be honest, it’s a very similar group to last season - with the exception of a potentially huge upgrade at left tackle. The biggest question this year will be the same question that was had last year - the health of the team throughout the season. On top of that, New York needs to be certain that Aaron Rodgers is not only healthy, but still playing at an elite level. Otherwise, the team will not have any chance to make a playoff run of any caliber this season. We’ll see how it all works out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Kyle Andrews - NFL Analyst Believes New York Jets Could Win AFC East - 'They're One of the Most Talented Teams'

Rivka Boord - What other moves do NY Jets still need to make to compete?

John Pullano - Head Coaches Mike McCarthy (Cowboys), Kyle Shanahan (49ers) & John Harbaugh (Ravens) Discuss Jets Free Agent Additions

Lou Scataglia - New York Jets strong offseason could shake up the 2024 NFL Draft

NewYorkJets.com - Which Position Does NFL Network's Charles Davis Think the Jets Will Select with the No. 10 Pick?

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Evan Bachman - New York Jets Three Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Trade for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

Justin Fried - 4 reasons the Haason Reddick trade is brilliant for the NY Jets

Brandyn Pokrass - Legendary NY Jets pass rusher approves of Reddick trade

Ryan Dunleavy - Haason Reddick ready for start of 'exciting' Jets chapter

Zack Rosenblatt - New Jets DE Haason Reddick promises to give team, fans ‘everything that I have’

Ben Krimmel - Haason Reddick: People aren't 'ready for what’s about to happen' with Jets defense

NewYorkJets.com - Haason Reddick: I'm All About Constantly Putting QBs Under Duress

Andrew Fialkow - NY Jets' Will McDonald still poised for breakout after Reddick trade

