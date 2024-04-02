The New York Jets traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick in a surprise Friday move. This was a bit alarming for many Jets fans because Reddick is a high snap player who could block second year edge rusher and 2023 first round pick Will McDonald IV from playing time.

However, this misses the larger philosophy with which the Jets build their defense. Specifically, head coach Robert Saleh is a huge proponent of using a rotation at edge rusher. As quoted by the New York Post in 2021, Saleh once said:

“The objective really for the entire D-line is to not have any of them play more than 40 snaps in a game. That’s the goal... We ask so much out of our D-line that if you can go four plays in a row or play 90 percent, then you’re probably BS’ing on the football field, in our mind and you’re not executing the technique as it’s designed.

For further detail on this rotation and the logic behind it, I’ve written a bit about it previously.

But the important part is to recognize that Saleh really does follow this strategy. Last season, their leading edge rusher based on snaps was Jermaine Johnson, who played 748 snaps across 17 games, about 44 snaps per game on average. For reference, the Jets had 1136 defensive snaps last season, so Johnson played about 66% of the total defensive snaps.

If we assume that Saleh remains true to his philosophy, then allowing each starting (operationalized as one of the two edge rushers who play the first snap) edge rusher to play only 66% of the snaps would leave another 66% of snaps available for what would technically be a “rotational” starter. To make this more concrete, let’s use a numerical example of a game that had 99 game snaps available that require two edge rushers on the field (or 198 total snaps from an edge rusher).

Starting edge rusher 1 (Jermaine Johnson): 66 snaps

Starting edge rusher 2 (Haason Reddick): 66 snaps

In this example, there would still be 66 snaps left over for a third edge rusher (Will McDonald IV), which would amount to a starting role

With that said, this simple math ignores that the Jets have brought back two of their main edge rushers in Jermaine Johnson (748 snaps) and John Franklin-Myers (627 snaps) based on the numbers from ProFootballReference. Because of that, Haason Reddick would be largely positioned to fill the snaps vacated after losing edge rushers Bryce Huff (480 snaps) and Carl Lawson (101 snaps). Of note though, Franklin-Myers has played defensive tackle in the past, so the solution here could be to slide him back inside if McDonald shows that he deserves a significant uptick from the 184 snaps he received last year. Basically, this gives the Jets some superb depth for their upcoming “all in” season.

So, long story short, while Reddick makes the path for McDonald to play a bit murkier, the path is still there. The question now is whether McDonald can seize the opportunity and force the Jets’ hand into giving him more snaps. And if he doesn’t? Well, then the Jets seem like they’ll be just fine at edge rusher all the same.