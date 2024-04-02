Ricky Pearsall is a smart, crafty, quick wide receiver who has good speed, runs nuanced routes and has great hands. He is not a big receiver, but he was the go-to guy in the Florida Gators offense. He played 57% of his snaps from the slot in 2023 after playing there 72% of the time in 2022. Pearsall played his first 3 seasons at Arizona State, then transferred to Florida in 2022. He started 10 of the 13 games he played in 2022, then started all 12 in 2023. With a lack of viable targets along with Pearsall’s knowledge of the offense, he was tasked with carrying a larger role in 2023, which he did quite well. He led the Gators in receiving yards (965) and receptions (65), with 63.1% of his catches going for 1st downs.

Over half of Pearsall’s receptions went for more than 10 yards. As a Gator he averaged 16.5 yards a catch on 99 total receptions, with 66% of his receptions in 2023 coming from the slot. He is a precise route runner. His quarterback knows where he will be. He’s able to sink his hips, then explode out of breaks, which creates separation. He wisely doesn’t telegraph his routes. In fact, if a defender thinks he is going a certain way, he probably isn’t. He sells the out on the out and up by looking back for the ball on the out.

Pearsall settles in at the midpoint between zone defenders to give the most cushion possible to his quarterback. More than 66% of his catches in 2023 came against zone coverage. He is a smart kid who mixes tempo in his routes to confuse his coverage. He was an academic All-SEC both years at Florida. He has elite hands, making impossible catches look routine. He caught 97% of his catchable balls in 2023 (65 of 67). He adds to his value by being an excellent runner.

Here he is against South Carolina lined up in the slot, with his defender playing in off man coverage. This was a very nice play design against this defense, as the Gators are in 11 personnel. The Gamecocks are playing the run with 8 men in the box and a single high safety. The Gators use max protection, with only three receiving targets available.

The defender is playing off the outside shoulder of Pearsall, giving him the inside with the ability to cross that defender’s face. The cornerback thinks he has safety help in the middle of the field, so he is playing the corner fade. At the snap the quarterback looks left and feigns a pump like he is going to throw, which makes the safety take a step to his right.

That’s all Pearsall needs as he runs straight at the cornerback, takes a quick jab step to his right, which makes the cornerback adjust his feet, then Pearsall cuts inside wide open, and the ball is delivered before the safety can get back into position. This was a nice route, run precisely, which became the game winner as Florida took the lead with under 50 seconds left in the contest.

On this next play Florida is getting killed, but they are driving midway through the third quarter. With a big lead Kentucky goes to a zone defense to hopefully take away any deep passes that will get the Gators back in the game. This again was a very nice play call, since the way to discombobulate a zone defense, especially a college zone defense, is to make them move their feet, then find their zones again. Florida (a running team in 2023) fakes a run, which brings the linebackers up to make a play. Once they notice that it was a fake they have to try and sink back into their zones quickly.

Pearsall is in the slot to the right, so they send him across the field with the outside receivers running off their men deep. Pearsall gets lost in the shuffle, is wide open, fearlessly hurdles himself in the air to avoid the big hit and scores. Pearsall had a 42” vertical jump at the NFL combine, which was one of the best of all the participants.

You appreciate a guy who still gives it his all even when his team is getting smoked. You win over a lot of guys in the locker room with plays like that.

This next play is a little more ballsy, as Arkansas is in zone two deep coverage, with Pearsall again in the slot and the Gators down by 3. The receiver to Pearsall’s right is running a 10 yard stop route, and the receiver split to his far left is running a “9” route down the sideline. Now it’s probably not wise to run a post pattern into the center of the field with dual safeties but that’s what they did.

This pass is high and slightly behind Pearsall, which makes him have to jump, then absorb a crushing sandwich hit by both safeties. If the pass was lower and on target he strolls into the end zone easily. What the safeties (especially the left safety) was doing or seeing on this play escapes me. Yet it’s a nice catch with the ability to hold onto the ball that is key. Really that’s all that counts.

Pearsall has the ability to play as a boundary receiver and in the slot, but it really doesn’t make a difference since he can pretty much run the same route from either location with some exceptions. This isn’t one of them, as again he is running a crossing route against a defender who is playing outside leverage, which basically allows Pearsall to cross his face, so he does.

This little route turns into a 57 yard reception and a big play in the game. When you have a slot receiver (who was the team’s leading receiver) get you splash plays it really helps an offense. This is also a very easy pitch and catch, as the play is wide open crossing right in front of the quarterback.

Pearsall isn’t overly fast (4.41/40) and he doesn’t have great long speed. What he does have is good short area speed with great acceleration, which is the key, especially for a slot receiver. When you come on a drag route or a dig you have a lot of company around you who are not your friends. It behooves you to be able to go from a near stop to top speed in an instant; that’s acceleration. The fact that you can almost fly after three or four steps doesn’t really help you when surrounded by ogres looking to crush you.

It also helps if you can see a path that gets you free of the ogres so you can find open space. Here, later in the same game, Pearsall is doing an end around. When he gets the pitch he is going parallel to the line of scrimmage, so he has to turn, accelerate, then find a way through the entire defense with angry people chasing him.

This is just to show you Pearsall can pick them up and put them down quickly to escape harm. He uses a nice little stiff arm at the end and with that he puts his team back in the lead. It also shows that Pearsall has a variety of ways to help the team, not just as a receiver.

I did mention that Pearsall has good hands, didn’t I? Good hands can mean a lot of things, but the ability to catch balls that are very difficult to catch is one aspect of good hands. This next clip is what you call a quarterback heave as he is about to get run over by a defensive tackle who goes around his blocker like someone said “free pizza.”

This is beautiful on so many levels because of all the aspects it takes to make this catch. Pearsall is running almost directly away from the quarterback expecting the ball to be thrown inside. But the ball is outside and far away so Pearsall has to look back to his right to see when the ball is thrown. He then has to see the trajectory, figure out in his mind instantly where he believes the ball will go than take his eyes off the ball, turn his head left then try and pick up the ball as it comes down in the area he thinks it will come down. Now he has to find the ball (which is difficult with a helmet on), and he will have less than a quarter second from the time he sees the ball until he has to outstretch his arms and make the catch all while running full speed ahead; that’s all. It’s just a nice job and catch. I would be able to catch this ball zero times out of infinity times it’s thrown.

Okay, how about catching a ball thrown downfield, then having to jump, then catch the ball as you get hit low. then get smacked in the mouth. Pearsall can do that.

This is against LSU, an offensive juggernaut so you have to make plays in hopes you can just keep up. Here Pearsall is lined up as a boundary receiver running a 30 yard post route into two deep coverage. Pearsall knows when he jumps he is so exposed and will be rocked before he hits the ground, so he catches the ball as best he can against his chest so he can cradle it against his body in order to hold on to the catch.

You have to make big plays in the SEC to keep up against some of the offenses you will be matched against. Last time it was LSU, this time it’s Georgia. In this clip Pearsall is in the slot matched up against safety Javon Bullard with help of a dropping ILB in Smael Mondon, who could have entered the draft this year but instead will return to Georgia. Bullard is one of the top three safeties in this draft, and he runs almost as fast as Pearsall.

This is a Pearsall special, as he comes out right at Bullard, feigns right, then crosses his face to the left on a crossing route. The problem with these routes is you are running away from the QB so you have to turn your back to catch the ball. You have no idea who or if someone is in front of you ready to take your head off.

To make matters worse, the ball is poorly thrown behind Pearsall, so he has to contort his body as he jumps in the air and spin at the same time while picking the ball up, keeping full concentration on the catch, then hold on for dear life as he gets crushed by two guys.

Later in the same game; Florida is getting crushed. They ask Pearsall to run a little slot receiver bubble screen. He takes a step forward, then comes back to get the ball, which is his easiest catch of the day.

He immediately takes a false jab step inside to stop the feet of the defenders as they lean in that direction. He then heads off to the outside behind his only block and gets what he can. He outruns defensive back Joenel Aguero, then runs over defensive back AJ Harris on his way out of bounds. It’s a drive starting 20 yard gain in which Pearsall shows some speed and vision to get what he got. Notice he is still in the game which is far out of reach. Never say die is what it tells his teammates.

This next play is a fourth down and 2 play, with Pearsall as a lone boundary receiver to the right side. I’m thinking Pearsall was trying to do a diamond release here, but he messes it up. Nonetheless he still is able to cross the face of the CB on his way inside.

It’s fourth and 2 so you want your most sure handed receiver on the catching end of the pass. The pass is woefully behind Pearsall, so he has to slow, jump, then reach behind to bring the pass in. This is a pass a quarterback should be able to hit in his sleep. It’s got to be out in front so the receiver can keep on moving. Poor throw, nice catch.

This next clip is another nice play design against man coverage, as Pearsall is in the slot to the right. At the snap Florida sends the wide receiver to the far left on a sideline “9” route. It’s a clear out route to take the coverage downfield. They then send the tight end on the right side (#8 Arlis Boardingham) on a 5 yard drag route across the middle, again to clear the coverage.

Behind that they send Pearsall on a crossing route, which is impossible for the cornerback to cover once Pearsall crosses his face. With a clear line of sight the quarterback just has to put the ball in front of Pearsall, which he does and gets an instant 25 yard gain. Some of these are rudimentary plays but if you run them with precision you can get great results. Pearsall always runs his routes with great precision.

This next clip is against Florida State, which had one of the best defenses in college football last year. This time the Gators put Pearsall in motion. You can see the cornerback is running behind the line mirroring Pearsall, so you know this is man coverage. At the snap Pearsall races upfield and does a simple slant route.

This is third and 12, so Pearsall has to take this further upfield than usual to ensure a first down. Pearsall runs this to perfection, but again the ball is poorly thrown behind Pearsall, so he has to reach back across his body with his momentum working against him, then pry the ball away from the defender for a first down. Even Pearsall seems exasperated. This is a 7 on 7 drill pass that should be on the money, but it wasn’t.

I saved the best for last.

It needs little explanation.

His quarterback not only threw the ball so poorly, he led Pearsall into four defenders. In addition, Pearsall had to jump and reach as far as he could, thereby exposing himself to the hits.

But he caught it. This was the catch of the year.

The Jets could use a quality slot receiver and there are a few good ones in this draft. Pearsall is also very versatile, as he can work outside or in. He has also returned punts and kicks. He even has completed all 3 passes he has thrown for 111 yards and a touchdown. That’s what I call versatile.

I love guys who can catch the ball, you would think it was a prerequisite for a wide receiver.

If the Jets drafted Pearsall or any of the great slot guys in the third or fourth round it would be nice. I was hoping for two receivers out of this draft to go with Wilson and Williams.

Let me know what you think.