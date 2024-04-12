Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Despite consistently receiving heavy criticism from the media for his conspiracy theories, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to speak his mind regarding the government and other questionable topics. While I don’t think his thoughts are as far-fetched as the public would believe, it’s still not worth the media scrutiny and enhanced microscope being put on the team. The Jets have enough issues as it is with competency, and added pressure could break some players who lack championship will power. Perhaps it will all be forgotten during the season, but for now it’s just unnecessary news surrounding the team. Though, to be fair, his opinions outside of the realm of football shouldn’t be a news topic anyway so it’s hard to blame him. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Joey Chandler - Jets rivals reveal how they’d approach New York’s early NFL draft picks

NewYorkJets.com - Could the Jets Trade Up or Trade Back in the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Connor Hughes - Jets Mailbag: Could Gang Green trade up in 2024 NFL Draft for a wide receiver?

Randy Lange - Jets Draft Day Scenario | Why Joe Douglas Could Select an Offensive Tackle Over a Wide Receiver

Rivka Boord - Key NY Jets weakness makes draft evaluations difficult

Kaiden Smith - Mel Kiper Jr. calls Brock Bowers a 'heck of a pick' for New York Jets

ESPN Staff - New York Jets 2024 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Offense Depth Chart Projection (Unofficial)

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Unsigned

Michael Nania - NY Jets re-sign safety Ashtyn Davis (Report)

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Re-Sign Safety Ashtyn Davis

Michael Nania - Game-changing uniform news drops for New York Jets

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Bruce Stephens

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.